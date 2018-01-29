Maren Morris, Eric Church and Brothers Osborne Pay Emotional Tribute to Concert Massacre Victims at Grammys

Country music stars came together at the Grammy Awards Sunday night to honor the victims of the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting.

During the 60th annual awards show, Nashville staples Maren Morris, Eric Church and Brothers Osborne took the stage to pay tribute, performing “Tears in Heaven” by Eric Clapton.

“On Oct. 1, all of country music was reminded, in the most tragic way, the connection we share with our fans and the healing power music will always provide,” said Church ahead of the performance.

58 people were killed and 527 were injured during Jason Aldean‘s set at the Las Vegas music festival when a shooter fired on the crowd from his 32nd-floor room at the Mandalay Bay Hotel.

“A few months earlier and a continent away, the same was true in Manchester, England,” said Morris. “The painful truth is that this year, in just those two events, 81 music lovers, just like us, went out to enjoy a night of music and never came back home, with many more injured and still healing.”

“So tonight, to honor those who were lost, Eric, Brothers Osborne and I — who were all there in Las Vegas that tragic weekend — wanted to come together and honor the memory of the beautiful music-loving souls so cruelly taken from us,” she added.

“May they all rest in peace,” concluded T.J. Osborne.

Following the incident — the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history — several Music City stars released songs in response to the tragedy, including Morris and Vince Gill (“Dear Hate”) and Church (“Why Not Me”).

Morris teased the Grammys performance in the weeks leading up to the show.

“I will never forget talking to @brothersosborne after we played Route 91. I will never forget hearing @EricChurchMusic play ‘Why Not Me’ after Route 91,” the “I Could Use a Love Song” singer, 27, wrote on Instagram.

“Honored to tribute the victims of concert violence with my good friends at the #GRAMMYs this year,” she added. “Music heals.”

