Binge 12 of Lady Gaga's Best Performances in Preparation for Her Grammys Gig

Lady Gaga was born to take the stage.

World-class vocal abilities and striking presence make everything, from her arena tour finales to her backstage warm-ups, unforgettable viewing experiences.

In preparation for her next sure-to-be dazzling show at the 2018 Grammys, we’re looking back at some of the Grammy nominee’s (she’s up for best pop vocal album and best pop solo performance!) most memorable performances.

“Paparazzi” – 2009 MTV Video Music Awards

The bloody finale, the cane, the piano break, the chandeliers – this performance was Gaga showmanship at its best. The star’s theatrics were unlike anything that had graced the VMAs stage, and trust us, that’s saying something.

“Til It Happens To You” — 2016 Oscars

Fifty sexual assault survivors joined the singer on stage as she performed her Best Original Song nominee form The Hunting Ground. The moving song left the audience of Hollywood elite teary-eyed and on their feet.

The Super Bowl LI Halftime Show, 2017

Beginning with “God Bless America,” Gaga’s nearly 14-minute-long set filled Houston’s NRG stadium with pure energy.

The Sound of Music Medley – 2015 Oscars

Yep, Lady Gaga walked in Julie Andrews’ shoes on Oscar night. The superstar paid tribute to the classic musical with a medley that included favorites “The Sound of Music,” “My Favorite Things” and “Climb Ev’ry Mountain.” Even Andrews was impressed by the homage. “She really nailed it and I thought she did great,” the actress later said of the performance.

“The Star-Spangled Banner” – Super Bowl LII, 2016

Everyone from other celebrities to tweeters were blown away by Gaga’s powerful rendition of the national anthem. The singer herself was moved to tears as she swelled with patriotic pride.

“Hair” – 2011 iHeartRadio Music Festival

In this emotional performance, Gaga paid tribute to Jamey Rodemeyer, a 14-year-old fan who committed suicide after enduring homophobic bullying. Before his death, Rodemeyer tweeted a heartbreaking goodbye to “mother monster,” which Gaga shared onstage during the concert. “Tonight, Jamey, I know you’re up there looking at us. And you’re not a victim, you’re a lesson to all of us,” she said before singing the song.

“Speechless” – 2009 VEVO launch event

Thanks to close-ups, you can just feel Gaga connecting to the song (and goosebumps crawling up your arm). As always, her piano skills are impressive, too.

“Born This Way” – 2011 Grammy Awards

Obviously, the performer’s egg entrance, shoulder implants and latex-esque outfit made an impression, but her killer dance moves also had us talking. Gaga (and her flawless abs) worked it at break-neck speed right along with her backup dancers, and she did it in heels, too.

“Bad Romance” and “Speechless” – 2009 American Music Awards

The props and staging of Gaga’s AMA performance sent her already-powerful songs over the edge. The light-up bone getup, flaming piano and breaking bottles just screamed “Gaga,” and we loved it.

“Applause” – 2013 MTV Video Music Awards

Why wear one costume when you can wear all the costumes? Gaga did magician duty at the 2013 VMAs, executing numerous outfit changes right on stage in the midst of punishing choreography. Just another reminder that no one puts on a show like Gaga.

“The Edge of Glory” – A 2011 The Howard Stern Show Appearance

Gaga’s understated, yet-chill-inducing, acoustic performance received heavy praise from host Howard Stern. “I think I’m in love with you,” he joked after the song. “That’s one of the best live performances I’ve ever had on my show in all the years that I’ve been here.”

Tribute to David Bowie— The 2016 Grammy Awards

Gaga honored one of her greatest inspirations just one month after the iconic star’s 2016 death. The emotional tribute included a medley of the late great’s hits, including “Space Oddity,” “Fame” and “Changes.”

