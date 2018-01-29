'I Salute You': Women Praise Kesha for Her Powerful Grammys Performance

Kesha took the 2018 Grammys stage for the first time in her career on Sunday night and people were blown away.

The singer performed an emotional rendition of her hit song “Praying,” from her Rainbow album, alongside multiple female performers such as Cyndi Lauper, Camila Cabello, Julia Michaels, Bebe Rexha and Andra Day after being introduced by Janelle Monae.

While all women on the stage were dressed in white, Kesha added a white jacket embroidered with colorful flowers and jewels.

Prominent women on social media expressed gratitude to the singer for sharing the deeply personal song on the Grammys stage.

This Kesha performance is important AF — TATIANNA (@TATIANNANOW) January 29, 2018

Already in tears and @KeshaRose just started. What a journey for her. #GRAMMYs — Tamron Hall (@tamronhall) January 29, 2018

POWERFUL @KeshaRose and all you mega talented bad ass babes ❤️ #Grammys2018 — Tove Lo (@ToveLo) January 29, 2018

Kesha onstage with several female recording artists such as Cyndi Lauper and Camila Cabello TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty

To donate to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, which will provide subsidized legal support to women and men in all industries who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, or abuse in the workplace, visit its GoFundMe page. Learn more about Time’s Up, an organization of women in entertainment combating sexual harassment and inequality, on its website.

Kesha was praised by Maria Shriver, who tweeted, “Watching #GRAMMYs. Kesha’s song “Praying” and her performance blew me away. Powerful. Godspeed.”

this kesha performance feels like the closest thing we'll get to a #metoo moment in music — Jenna Wortham (@jennydeluxe) January 29, 2018

THANK YOU @KeshaRose. THANK YOU TO EVERYONE THAT CREATED THIS. #GRAMMYs — Ali Spagnola (@alispagnola) January 29, 2018

WOMEN UNITED IN RESISTANCE AND LOVE! @KeshaRose — michelle visage (@michellevisage) January 29, 2018

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Shereé Whitfield tweeted, “I salute u #Kesha #GrammyAwards.”

Last August, the “Woman” singer released Rainbow, her first album in nearly five years. The acclaimed country- and rock-tinged set earned the starlet two Grammy nods at the 2018 show: best pop vocal album and best pop solo performance (for lead single “Praying”).

The LP’s release was particularly triumphant for Kesha, as she’s been embroiled in a contentious lawsuit with longtime producer and label exec Dr. Luke. In 2014, Kesha sued her former mentor, alleging he had drugged and raped her and verbally and emotionally abused her for a decade.

Luke (aka Lukasz Gottwald, 44) has vehemently denied the allegations and countersued Kesha for breach of contract and defamation. In February 2016, Luke tweeted: “I didn’t rape Kesha and I have never had sex with her. Kesha and I were friends for many years and she was like my little sister.”

In 2016, a judge dismissed Kesha’s abuse claims, and the legal he-said-she-said appears to be at a standstill.

Since the lawsuit came to light, a number of pop stars — from pal Lady Gaga and Adele to Taylor Swift — have spoken out publicly to back Kesha.

The 60th annual Grammy Awards, hosted by James Corden, were broadcast live on CBS from Madison Square Garden in New York City.