Kesha Tweets Emotional Thank You to 'Everyone Who Has Supported Me' After Grammy Performance

Kesha is giving thanks after her emotional performance at the 2018 Grammys.

“‘After everything you’ve done I can thank you for how strong I have become,'” she tweeted Sunday night, quoting lyrics from the song she performed, “Praying.”

“Thank you to the @RecordingAcad, the women on stage with me tonight, and everyone who has supported me through this whole journey,” she added, along with a photo from the performance.

“after everything you've done I can thank you for how strong I have become”

thank you to the @RecordingAcad, the women on stage with me tonight, and everyone who has supported me through this whole journey. pic.twitter.com/43gOsofL0S — kesha (@KeshaRose) January 29, 2018

Earlier in the evening, the singer took the stage at Madison Square Garden at the 60th annual Grammy Awards to perform “Praying” alongside Cyndi Lauper, Camila Cabello, Julia Michaels, Bebe Rexha and Andra Day.

With a chorus dressed in all-white backing them, Kesha commanded a gold microphone as she belted out the lyrics of her 2017 single produced by Ryan Lewis. As the ladies moved to center stage, they were greeted with an applause as Kesha continued into the next verses of her anthem.

Kesha ended the performance with a group hug from Lauper and Cabello as audience members, including Hailee Steinfeld, wiped away tears during a standing ovation.

Kevin Winter/Getty

“When i wrote praying, with ben abraham and ryan lewis, i just felt as if i had gotten a huge weight off of my shoulders,” Kesha tweeted on Saturday. “It felt like an emotional raw victory for myself, one step closer to healing. I never could have known what would’ve happened these past few years.”

She added in another tweet, “I just want to say that i needed this song in a very real way, im so proud and nervous and overwhelmed to be performing it at the grammys on sunday, and if you need it i hope this song finds you.”

Be sure to check out PEOPLE’s full Grammys coverage to get the latest news on music’s big night.

Last August, the “Woman” singer released Rainbow, her first album in nearly five years. The acclaimed country- and rock-tinged set earned the starlet two Grammy nods at the 2018 show: best pop vocal album and best pop solo performance (for lead single “Praying”).

The LP’s release was particularly triumphant for Kesha, as she’s been embroiled in a contentious lawsuit with longtime producer and label exec Dr. Luke. In 2014, Kesha sued her former mentor, alleging he had drugged and raped her and verbally and emotionally abused her for a decade.

To donate to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, which will provide subsidized legal support to women and men in all industries who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, or abuse in the workplace, visit its GoFundMe page. Learn more about Time’s Up, an organization of women in entertainment combating sexual harassment and inequality, on its website.

Luke (aka Lukasz Gottwald, 44) has vehemently denied the allegations and countersued Kesha for breach of contract and defamation. In February 2016, Luke tweeted: “I didn’t rape Kesha and I have never had sex with her. Kesha and I were friends for many years and she was like my little sister.”

RELATED: Grammys 2018: Check Out the Complete Winners List!

In 2016, a judge dismissed Kesha’s abuse claims, and the legal he-said-she-said appears to be at a standstill.

Since the lawsuit came to light, a bevy of pop stars — from pal Lady Gaga and Adele to Taylor Swift — have spoken out publicly to back Kesha.

RELATED VIDEO: Here’s the List of Nominees for the 2018 Grammy Awards

The 60th annual Grammy Awards, hosted by James Corden, were broadcast live on CBS from Madison Square Garden in New York City.