Kesha Says She’s ‘Proud’ to Be Performing ‘Praying’ at the Grammy Awards: ‘I Needed This Song’

Kesha has opened up about what it means to her to be performing “Praying” at Sunday’s Grammy Awards.

“When i wrote praying, with ben abraham and ryan lewis, i just felt as if i had gotten a huge weight off of my shoulders,” the 30-year-old singer wrote on social media alongside a picture of Madison Square Garden in New York City, where the Grammys will be held.

“It felt like an emotional raw victory for myself, one step closer to healing. I never could have known what would’ve happened these past few years,” she added.

The personal song — which appeared on the singer’s most recent album Rainbow — was released amid Kesha’s ongoing legal battle with producer Dr. Luke, whom she has accused of drugging, raping and verbally, physically and emotionally abusing her. Dr. Luke has vehemently denied the allegations.

In a separate tweet, the singer went on to say that “I needed this song in a very real way,” before adding that she was experiencing a lot of emotions about performing the song at the Grammys.

“I’m so proud and nervous and overwhelmed to be performing it at the grammys on sunday, and if you need it i hope this song finds you,” she continued.

In addition to performing at the 60th annual Grammy Awards, the singer is also nominated for two awards: best pop solo performance (“Praying”) and best pop vocal album (Rainbow).

During an appearance on Good Morning America in August, Keska broke down while discussing how much the songs on her new album meant to her.

“This record has quite literally saved my life,” she said, before adding that “Praying” was “really important because it talks about me personally going through something very hard — lots of very hard things — making it through, not giving up, and finding empathy on the other side, which is incredibly hard sometimes.”

It had previously been announced that Kesha would be among the stars showing solidarity with the Time’s Up movement against sexual harassment and assault by wearing white roses to the Grammys.

Lady Gaga, Halsey, Camila Cabello, and Kelly Clarkson have also agreed to wear the white roses, though stylists previously told PEOPLE the representation will vary, whether its stitched into a star’s outfit or worn as an actual fresh flower on their lapel.

To donate to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, which will provide subsidized legal support to women and men in all industries who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, or abuse in the workplace, visit its GoFundMe page. Learn more about Time’s Up, an organization of women in entertainment combating sexual harassment and inequality, on its website.

Sources also previously told PEOPLE that there will also be a powerful moment during the Grammy Awards during Kesha’s performance of “Praying” that will address the Time’s Up movement.

The 60th annual Grammy Awards, hosted by James Corden, are broadcast live from Madison Square Garden in New York City on CBS starting at 7:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.