The 2018 Grammy Awards got off to a powerful start this year — with a performance from Kendrick Lamar, U2 and comedian Dave Chappelle.

Lamar kicked off the show with his song “XXX” from his Damn album surrounded by dancers dressed in military uniform with the American flag waving on a screen in the background.

Then, Bono and The Edge joined Lamar on stage before Lamar transitioned into his song, “DNA,” also from Damn.

Before Lamar performed his lyrics from Jay Rock’s “King’s Dead,” Chapelle had a brief moment on stage, saying, “Hi. I’m Dave Chapelle. And I just wanted to remind the audience that the only thing more frightening than watching a black man be honest in America is being an honest black man in America. Sorry for the interruption. Please continue.”

Kendrick Lamar and U2

And several celebrities, including Bella Hadid, shared their reactions on social media, applauding Lamar for a strong opener.

Damn. Kendrick is giving everything and more with this performance. Full body chills. And then the FULL Nike flex on his military men !!!!! AND NOW DAVE!!!! Daaaamn. — Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) January 29, 2018

kendrick lamar is a national treasure. — el-p (@therealelp) January 29, 2018

Kendrick Lamar TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty

Before the start of the show, host James Corden told Ryan Seacrest on E!’s Live from the Red Carpet about the opening performance.

“Kendrick [Lamar] opens with Bono and The Edge with Dave Chapelle in what is quite possibly the most unique opening to a Grammys you’ve ever seen. I’ve never seen anything like it,” he said.

TWO WORDS… KENDRICK LAMAR — Normani (@NormaniKordei) January 29, 2018

Kendrick is iconic. — Lena Waithe (@LenaWaithe) January 29, 2018

Of course, this hasn’t been the first time Lamar has stunned audiences with a surprising collaboration at the Grammys.

At the 56th Grammy Awards in 2014, the rapper shared the stage with Imagine Dragons, as the unlikely pairing combined their songs “m.A.A.d. City” and “Radioactive” into one energetic — and incredibly entertaining — number.

Be sure to check out PEOPLE’s full Grammys coverage to get the latest news on music’s big night.

RELATED VIDEO: Here’s the List of Nominees for the 2018 Grammy Awards

Lamar is nominated for seven of the night’s awards — including album of the year (Damn) and record of the year (“Humble”) — making him the second-most nominated artist behind JAY-Z.

RELATED: Grammys 2018: Check Out the Complete Winners List!

The 60th Annual Grammy Awards, hosted by Corden, was broadcasted live from Madison Square Garden in New York City on CBS.