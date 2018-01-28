Kelly Clarkson Says Meryl Streep Was 'Totally Freaked Out by Me' When Reliving Fangirl Moment

Nobody is over the moment when Kelly Clarkson gushed over meeting Meryl Streep at the Golden Globes, including the original American Idol winner herself!

While talking to Ryan Seacrest on E! Live from the Red Carpet at the 2018 Grammys, the host had her relive the infamous moment.

“She totally is freaked out by me,” Clarkson, 35, said of Streep as they watched the scene. “She was like you can meet us all! I don’t care. I love the moment, I love her.”

The singer, who is nominated for best pop solo performance for single “Love So Soft,” added, “It was amazing. She touched my face.”

Kelly Clarkson and Ryan Seacrest E!

Kelly Clarkson Christopher Polk/Getty

Seacrest even had a gift for the star: a throw pillow that featured a photo of Clarkson excitedly spotting Streep on one side, and a photo of the duo chatting on the red carpet on the other.

“This is totally going on our bed. My husband won’t care,” the singer declared, hugging the pillow. “I love her.”

Meryl Streep and Kelly Clarkson Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

Clarkson spoke about the buzzed-about encounter at the Television Critics Association press tour, sharing that she didn’t know that she was still on live TV.

“I was humiliated when I watched it back,” she said. “I was very excited, and I hope I don’t lose that excitement, just being a true fan of people. But she’s Meryl Streep ya’ll! Everybody would’ve looked like a jackass. She touched my face y’all!”

Before speaking to Seacrest, Clarkson praised a fellow artist, telling Khalid that she got into his music thanks to her stepdaughter Savannah.

The 60th annual Grammy Awards, hosted by James Corden, are broadcast live from Madison Square Garden in New York City on CBS starting at 7:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.