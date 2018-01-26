JAY-Z Will Not Be Performing at the 2018 Grammy Awards

It’s set to be a big night for JAY-Z at the Grammys on Sunday, but PEOPLE confirms the rapper is not planning to perform at the main telecast.

Nominated for eight awards, the star, 48, is being honored the night before the show at Clive Davis’ annual Pre-Grammy gala with the Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Award.

On Thursday, Davis opened up to PEOPLE about JAY-Z’s contributions to the music industry. “I think that he is pioneering both as an artist [and] as someone who has branched out as an entrepreneur doing more than just creative work in a very special way,” he said.

JAY-Z is up for album of the year, best rap album, song of the year, best rap song, record of the year, best rap/sung collaboration, best music video and best rap performance.

“We are absolutely thrilled and delighted to honor JAY-Z with this year’s GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Award. His contributions as an industry trailblazer and music visionary only begin to touch on the tremendous impact he’s made both in entertainment and beyond,” Neil Portnow, President/CEO of the Recording Academy, previously said. “JAY-Z also embodies the vibrant spirit of New York City and we couldn’t imagine a more fitting honoree as we return to Manhattan for this year’s GRAMMY Awards.”

Earlier this week, the entertainer and his wife Beyoncé, 36, stepped out for a fun dinner date in L.A. at TAO to celebrate their friend Mary J. Blige’s Oscars nominations.

A source also told PEOPLE the couple were concentrating on getting settled into their new mansion and focusing on their family.

Beyoncé, Blue Ivy and JAY-Z

“Everyone is great. Blue is in school, and Rumi and Sir are the cutest,” said the source. “It took very long for them to find a house, and they are very happy now.”

CBS is broadcasting the 60th Annual Grammy Awards, hosted by James Corden, live from Madison Square Garden in New York City on Sunday, Jan. 28 at 7:30 p.m. ET.