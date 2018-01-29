James Corden Jokes in Opening Monologue About Being the 'Least Diverse Host in Grammys History'

James Corden took the stage Sunday at the 60th annual Grammy Awards and opened the night with a short monologue.

“We don’t just have the most diverse group of nominees in Grammys history, we also have, for the second year in a row, the least diverse host in Grammys history,” he joked.

The Late Late Show personality first hosted the awards in 2017, when he famously recreated his Carpool Karaoke sketch live during the show, leading Jennifer Lopez, Jason Derulo, Keith Urban and others in a “Sweet Caroline” singalong with Neil Diamond.

Corden, 39, attended the show at N.Y.C.’s Madison Square Garden solo, as he and wife Julia just welcomed their third child, a daughter named Charlotte, in December.

“Normally she would [be my date],” the former Broadway star — who is also dad to daughter Carey, 3, and son Max, 6½ — said in this week’s issue of PEOPLE.

“We just had a daughter, and she’s only 5 weeks old, so it feels soon to travel as a family. But there will be a lot of FaceTiming.”

Added Corden, “I just feel so lovely. It’s such a wonderful thing to be a parent. You realize how indifferent you were before you had children.”

CBS is broadcasting the 60th Annual Grammy Awards, hosted by James Corden, live from Madison Square Garden in New York City on Sunday, Jan. 28 at 7:30 p.m. ET.