You Get a Puppy! James Corden Hands Out 'Consolation Puppies' to Grammy Award Losers

Forget winning a Grammy — James Corden is passing out a much cuter prize to the losers.

As host of the 2018 Grammy Awards, the Late Late Show with James Corden comedian announced that he’s giving out puppies as a “consolation” prize.

“I should say to all the nominees that who are not going home with a Grammy — I don’t want anyone to be upset tonight so the good news is nobody goes home empty handed because all night we will be handing out consolation puppies,” Corden said. “So if you didn’t get a Grammy, you get a puppy.”

Be sure to check out PEOPLE’s full Grammys coverage to get the latest news on music’s big night.

Volunteers then brought a few adorable dogs out to the other nominees for best comedy album — Jerry Seinfeld, Jim Gaffigan and Sarah Silverman — after Dave Chappelle took home the gramophone.

RELATED VIDEO: Here’s the List of Nominees for the 2018 Grammy Awards

“I should tell you, Jerry, be careful, that’s Roxy, she’s a biter,” Corden added. “And then who got Ruby? I think that was Jim Gaffigan. She isn’t toilet trained. Just so you know.”

Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld Kevin Mazur/Getty

RELATED: Grammys 2018: Check Out the Complete Winners List!

Anna Kendrick, a guest at the New York City awards show, tweeted that just glimpsing the puppies was a show highlight so far.

One of consolation puppies just got walked past me so the night is pretty much downhill from here. #GRAMMYs — Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) January 29, 2018

“One of the consolation puppies just got walked past me so the night is pretty much downhill from here,” Kendrick tweeted.

The 60th annual Grammy Awards, hosted by James Corden, were broadcast live on CBS from Madison Square Garden in New York City.