Jack Antonoff Walks Grammys Red Carpet with His Sister Following Lena Dunham Split

It was a family affair for Jack Antonoff at the 2018 Grammy Awards.

The Bleachers frontman walked the red carpet with his sister, Rachel Antonoff, on Sunday night following his split from his girlfriend of five years, Lena Dunham. Jack, 33, was all smiles as he stopped and posed for pictures with Rachel, 36.

Jack kept his look classic for the night, wearing a sleek, black suit with a matching bow tie. He also wore a white rose pinned to his jacket in support of the Time’s Up movement.

The producer is nominated for best song written for visual media for his work on “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever,” performed by Zayn and Taylor Swift in Fifty Shades Darker.

Reps for both Dunham and Jack confirmed news of their split to PEOPLE earlier this month. A source said the breakup was “amicable.”

Last week, he took to Twitter to address gossip that he was already back on the dating scene.

“Normally i would never address rumors but i resent having the most important friendships and working relationships in my life reduced to dumb hetero normative gossip,” he wrote. “Those relationships are deeply important and sacred.”

normally i would never address rumors but i resent having the most important friendships and working relationships in my life reduced to dumb hetero normative gossip. those relationships are deeply important and sacred. with that said, im not seeing anyone. lol. — jackantonoff (@jackantonoff) January 17, 2018

The musician clarified, “with that said, i’m not seeing anyone. lol.”

Following news of the split, the Girls creator shared that she is not parting with the piece of jewelry Jack gave her.

“I’m wearing this ring that Jack gave me, and I’ll always wear it because love is a really cool, powerful, eternal thing,” Dunham, 31, explained to fans via an Instagram livestream. “It doesn’t have to be defined the way that we, in Western culture, define it as beginnings and ends.”

The actress has previously shown off some of her jewelry from him, revealing he gifted her a “friendship ring” for their anniversary in April 2016.

She continued, “Things can be, ‘You know what, you’re a drop of water, and then you reenter the ocean.’ Anyway, I really love you all. I’m really thankful for the support. I’m really thankful for the love.”

The 60th annual Grammy Awards, hosted by James Corden, are broadcast live from Madison Square Garden in New York City on CBS starting at 7:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.