Surprise! Hillary Clinton Makes Appearance During the Grammys to Read from Fire and Fury

At the 2018 Grammys, host James Corden pointed out that not all winners are musicians, with former presidents like Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter all having won in the past. This year, even former Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is nominated for best spoken word album.

The Late Late Show host, 39, suggested that perhaps our current president might be the subject of next year’s winner, if Michael Wolff’s tell-all Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House receives a nomination. To further along the process, Corden hosted auditions for potential narrators.

John Legend, DJ Khaled and Cardi B all took a turn at reading lines from the controversial book, released earlier this month. “This is how he lives his life?” the “Bodak Yellow” rapper remarked after reading a passage about Trump eating a burger by himself and going to bed by 6:30 p.m.

The last contender began with a copy of Fire and Fury covering their face, but when they started reading, it became evident that the person behind the book was none other than Trump’s 2016 opponent: Democratic candidate Hilary Clinton.

Corden decided she’d be the right choice to narrate. “That’s it!” the father of three told Clinton. “We’ve got it! That’s the one.”

“You think so?” she responded. “The Grammy’s in the bag?”

Corden confirmed, “In the bag!”

.@HillaryClinton makes an appearance at #Grammys during a reading of "Fire and Fury." The book details President Trump's first year in the White House. https://t.co/Ohuj7xk2eo pic.twitter.com/p4QZhUaLxb — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 29, 2018

The audience at New York City’s Madison Square Garden erupted with screams and applause, so much so that they could hardly hear Clinton, 70, reading the passage.

United Nations ambassador and Republican Nikki Haley wasn’t into the gag, though.

“I have always loved the Grammys but to have artists read the Fire and Fury book killed it,” she tweeted Sunday. “Don’t ruin great music with trash. Some of us love music without the politics thrown in it.”

I have always loved the Grammys but to have artists read the Fire and Fury book killed it. Don’t ruin great music with trash. Some of us love music without the politics thrown in it. — Nikki Haley (@nikkihaley) January 29, 2018

The 60th annual Grammy Awards, hosted by James Corden, were broadcast live on CBS from Madison Square Garden in New York City.