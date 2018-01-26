Everything You Need to Know About the 2018 Grammy Awards

Get ready because music’s biggest night is upon us — the Grammy Awards!

The Recording Academy’s annual telecast will air live from New York City’s Madison Square Garden after a 15-year run in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 28, at 7:30 p.m. EST on CBS.

Past Grammys have brought us incredible performances, iconic speeches and can’t-miss red carpet style, and this year’s event is bound to be another unforgettable night.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the big show.

Who’s hosting?

James Corden returns for a second consecutive year to host the awards. Last year, the Late Late Show star replaced LL Cool J, who had hosted the show for five years prior.

Who’s performing?

Music’s biggest night deserves music’s biggest stars! Nominees including Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar, Pink, SZA, Dear Evan Hansen’s Ben Platt and Childish Gambino are set to take the stage at the annual awards ceremony. Mega-watt team-ups include Bruno Mars and Cardi B tackling their remix of “Finesse,” Rihanna, DJ Khaled and Bryson Tiller performing their summer jam “Wild Thoughts,” as well as Latin artists Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee bringing their indomitable Number One juggernaut “Despacito.”

Logic, Alessia Cara and Khalid will deliver their stirring message of suicide prevention with “1-800-273-8255,” and Kesha will join forces with Camila Cabello, Cyndi Lauper, Julia Michaels and Andra Day for “Praying”— showing their solidarity with the #MeToo movement by donning white roses.

Sam Smith will also perform, as well as the bands Little Big Town and U2.

Tributes

Miley Cyrus will join five-time GRAMMY winner Elton John onstage to perform the music icon’s classic songs in celebration of him and his longtime writing partner, Bernie Taupin, receiving the Recording Academy President’s Merit Award.

The Recording Academy will also take a moment to honor the victims who lost their lives to gun violence and terrorism at various live music events over the course of the past year. During a special tribute performed by three of the artists who participated in the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas in October, Brothers Osborne, Eric Church and Maren Morris will come together for the touching segment.

Who’s nominated?

Rap and R&B stars have been a big favorite this year. JAY-Z, who was nominated in three of the four major categories for his album 4:44, raked in a total of eight nods. Kendrick Lamar closely followed, getting recognition in seven categories for Damn, his third consecutive studio album to be nominated for album of the year — an achievement only matched by Kanye West.

Bruno Mars is the third most-nominated artist with six, continuing his domination in the record of the year category with a nod for his single “24K Magic,” his fifth nomination for that award since 2010 — more than any other artist in this decade.

SZA is the year’s top female nominee with five nods, including best new artist, alongside Khalid, Julia Michaels, Lil Uzi Vert and Alessia Cara. Other nominees include “Despacito,” the only song to appear in both the song and record of the year categories, and the first foreign-language song to be nominated for both awards since “La Bamba” 30 years ago.

When are the pre-shows?

E!’s Grammys Countdown starts at 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT on Sunday, followed by the network’s two-hour Live From the Red Carpet: 2018 Grammys Awards special at 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT. After the Grammys telecast, you can watch the E! After Party at 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT.

Entertainment Tonight hosts Kevin Frazier and Nancy O’Dell and ET correspondent Keltie Knight will also host the one-hour Grammys Red Carpet Live program, which will start at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Billboard: Live at the Grammys, will begin streaming on Twitter at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT.

CBS is broadcasting the 60th Annual Grammy Awards, hosted by James Corden, live from Madison Square Garden in New York City on Sunday, Jan. 28 at 7:30 p.m. ET.