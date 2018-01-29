Ed Sheeran Wins Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance — But Is a No-Show to Accept the Honor

Ed Sheeran has to call Gary Clark, Jr. and Jon Batiste to get his Grammy for best pop solo performance.

The 26-year-old “Shape of You” wasn’t at the 60th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday to pick up his award for his hit song, leaving Clark, Jr. and Batiste to pick up the honor at Madison Square Garden on his behalf.

Sheeran bested an impressive slew of fellow nominees: Kelly Clarkson (“Love So Soft”), Kesha (“Praying”), Lady Gaga (“Million Reasons”), and Pink (“What About Us”).

The newly engaged singer released his biggest album yet, ÷ (pronounced “divide”). The LP, his third, scored him two Grammy nods: best pop vocal album and best pop solo performance for “Shape of You.” The nominated single broke records in 2017, topping the Billboard Hot 100 for 33 weeks, the longest run in the chart’s history.

Ed Sheeran

His fellow nominees enjoyed a successful year leading into the 2018 awards.

New Voice coach Clarkson, 35, released her first album, Meaning of Life, since signing to new label Atlantic Records (the LP wasn’t released in time to be considered for the 2018 Grammys but will qualify next year).

Kesha, 30, returned with Rainbow, her triumphant third album — her first in nearly five years amid a contentious lawsuit with former producer and label exec Dr. Luke. The country- and rock-tinged collection earned the glitter-pop princess her first two Grammy nods, for best pop solo performance and best pop vocal album.

After performing an iconic Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime show last February, Lady Gaga headlined Coachella, embarked on her Joanne World Tour and released her Netflix documentary Five Foot Two, which highlighted the making of the country-informed LP. Gaga, 31, also scored two Grammy nods: best pop solo performance and best pop vocal album.

And Pink, 38, was honored with the 2017 MTV VMA Video Vanguard Award in August, where she performed her politically charged hit “What About Us.” The track was the first single off her seventh studio album Beautiful Trauma, which, like Clarkson’s latest, won’t qualify for a Grammy nomination until next year.

CBS is broadcasting the 60th Annual Grammy Awards, hosted by James Corden, live from Madison Square Garden in New York City on Sunday, Jan. 28 at 7:30 p.m. ET.