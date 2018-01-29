Ed Sheeran took home the best pop solo performance Grammy for his hit “Shape of You” at Sunday night’s awards, beating out a female-filled category that included Kelly Clarkson, Kesha, Lady Gaga and Pink — and social media was torn over his win.

The singer, 26, wasn’t in New York City to receive his award — his second of the night — so presenter Jon Batiste accepted on his behalf.

With the odds in favor of a woman walking away with the best pop solo performance victory during an awards season that’s been empowering and embracing women’s work, some viewers were disappointed to see Sheeran win.

I guess it’s a good thing Kesha didn’t win over Ed Sheeran, since the music industry doesn’t seem to care about examining its abuses of power — Ira Madison III (@ira) January 29, 2018

Seeing those incredible artists lose out to Ed Sheeran just now was the saddest thing #Grammys2018 — George Stark (@GeorgeStark_) January 29, 2018

Did Ed Sheeran just win for his version of “No Scrubs”? #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/hYdD5OAccD — Maggie Coughlan (@MaggieCoughlan) January 29, 2018

How does CBS/The Grammy Awards expect to say relevant by giving best pop song to a seriously mediocre white dude??? — Elisa Kreisinger (@popcultpirate) January 29, 2018

“@edsheeran Imma let you finish, but @KeshaRose had one of the best songs of all time” #PRAYINGthatwasamistake #Grammys2018 — Lauren Samis (@LaurenSamis) January 29, 2018

How did Ed Sheeran win over Kesha’s “Praying” in both categories? Grammy is cancelled. @BBMAs better make it right. pic.twitter.com/lEV2CjZFFC — Sifantastic (@Sifantastic666) January 29, 2018

Still confused as to how @edsheeran won best pop song over @KeshaRose. She literally made a song about overcoming sexual abuse. #GRAMMYs — Pri (@LilBoPri) January 29, 2018

On top of that, Twitter users were angry that the recently-engaged Brit wasn’t even in attendance to accept his allegedly undeserved award.

If I were @edsheeran I wouldn’t have shown up tonight either. #Grammys — Samantha Friedman (@sfriedgirl) January 29, 2018

Ed Sheeran wasn’t even there to accept the reward… The nerve of some people… — CAMILA is a legend (@aluxsupersaiyan) January 29, 2018

Ed Sheeran didn't show up because he knew he was gonna get slimed. — Kevin Guevara (@KevGuev7) January 29, 2018

But some viewers were happy that he won the award and vocalized their support on social media.

All of them are good ! Someone had to win and Ed Sheeran is deserving as any one of the other talented artists . — agraz13 (@agraz13) January 29, 2018

Shape of You was the most streamed song in all of 2017. It got so much air play because of its popularity. Well done for proving his point. — SW9 Native Ⓥ 🇬🇧 (@JamesTaylor891) January 29, 2018

Grammy thoughts so far:

1. I don’t get Kendrick Lamar

2. Donald Glover is ridiculously talented

3. I love Pink! That performance gave me chills and made me cry.

4. Also, yay Ed Sheeran for winning 2 awards. #grammys — Jessica Jacobs (@twifanJess) January 29, 2018

People stay hating on Ed Sheeran on this app but the man stays winning and collecting his Grammys. — Agomy Modey (@AgomiModey) January 29, 2018

Before the show began, Clarkson — who carried a white rose to support the Time’s Up initiative — called the mostly female category “insane” earlier during the E! Live from the Red Carpet pre-show. “There’s four girls and Ed Sheeran,” the “Love So Soft” singer told Ryan Seacrest. “Women are ruling my category so I love it!”

The 60th annual Grammy Awards, hosted by James Corden, were broadcast live on CBS from Madison Square Garden in New York City.