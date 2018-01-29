Ed Sheeran took home the best pop solo performance Grammy for his hit “Shape of You” at Sunday night’s awards, beating out a female-filled category that included Kelly Clarkson, Kesha, Lady Gaga and Pink — and social media was torn over his win.
The singer, 26, wasn’t in New York City to receive his award — his second of the night — so presenter Jon Batiste accepted on his behalf.
With the odds in favor of a woman walking away with the best pop solo performance victory during an awards season that’s been empowering and embracing women’s work, some viewers were disappointed to see Sheeran win.
On top of that, Twitter users were angry that the recently-engaged Brit wasn’t even in attendance to accept his allegedly undeserved award.
But some viewers were happy that he won the award and vocalized their support on social media.
Before the show began, Clarkson — who carried a white rose to support the Time’s Up initiative — called the mostly female category “insane” earlier during the E! Live from the Red Carpet pre-show. “There’s four girls and Ed Sheeran,” the “Love So Soft” singer told Ryan Seacrest. “Women are ruling my category so I love it!”
The 60th annual Grammy Awards, hosted by James Corden, were broadcast live on CBS from Madison Square Garden in New York City.