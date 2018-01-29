Ed Sheeran Celebrates His Two New Grammys with Adorable Photo of His 'Little Fluff-Ball' Cat

Ed Sheeran found the purr-fect way to celebrate his Grammy wins.

Even though the 26-year-old “Shape of You” singer skipped out on attending the 60th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, he honored the big night through social media — by sharing an adorable picture of his cat.

“Woke up to the news I won two grammys last night. Thank you ! This little fluff-ball is doing a bit of a celebratory dance, lots of love to everyone xx,” Sheeran wrote on social media, Sunday, alongside a picture of his white-and-orange kitty splayed out on the floor.

Despite being a no-show, Sheeran picked up a win for best solo pop performance (“Shape of You”) and best pop vocal album.

But some social media users were upset after Sheeran’s win for “Shape of You,” as the Brit beat out a female-filled category that included Kelly Clarkson, Kesha, Lady Gaga and Pink.

With the odds in favor of a woman walking away with the best pop solo performance victory during an awards season that’s been empowering and embracing women’s work, Sheeran’s win was viewed as a disappointment to some.

I guess it’s a good thing Kesha didn’t win over Ed Sheeran, since the music industry doesn’t seem to care about examining its abuses of power — Ira Madison III (@ira) January 29, 2018

Seeing those incredible artists lose out to Ed Sheeran just now was the saddest thing #Grammys2018 — George Stark (@GeorgeStark_) January 29, 2018

How does CBS/The Grammy Awards expect to say relevant by giving best pop song to a seriously mediocre white dude??? — Elisa Kreisinger (@popcultpirate) January 29, 2018

Before the show began, Clarkson — who carried a white rose to support the Time’s Up initiative — called the mostly female category “insane” earlier during the E! Live from the Red Carpet pre-show. “There’s four girls and Ed Sheeran,” the “Love So Soft” singer told Ryan Seacrest. “Women are ruling my category so I love it!”

The 60th annual Grammy Awards, hosted by James Corden, were broadcast live on CBS from Madison Square Garden in New York City.