Chris Cornell's Family Walk Red Carpet at 2018 Grammy Awards After His Death

Chris Cornell‘s widow Vicky Cornell and daughters Toni, 13, and Lily, 17, walked the red carpet at the 2018 Grammy Awards on Sunday.

It was the first time the late Soundgarden singer’s family had walked a red carpet together since his shocking death in May. The late rocker was also a father to son Christopher, 11.

All wore black — Vicky and Lily in sleeveless black gowns with cut-outs and Lily in a cocktail-length black dress with ballerina flats.

Vicky, Tony and Lily Cornell JASON SZENES/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

In May, Cornell’s cause of death was ruled as suicide by hanging, according to the Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office.

A toxicology report revealed the Cornell — who had battled addiction throughout his life — had Naloxone (Narcan), Butalbital (a sedative), Lorazepam (Ativan), Pseudoephedrine (a decongestant) and barbiturates in his system at the time of death. (The Narcan, used to reverse opioid overdoses, was reportedly administered by EMTs arriving on scene.)

Chris Cornell, Vicki Cornell and family Jim Spellman/WireImage

In June, the rocker’s wife opened up to PEOPLE exclusively about her husband’s addiction and death.

“My Chris was happy, loving, caring and warm,” she said. “This was not a depressed man — it wasn’t like I missed that. What I missed were the signs of addiction.” Vicky believes that if her husband had not relapsed on drugs that night, he would not have died.

“He didn’t want to die,” she said of Cornell, who was prescribed Ativan as a sleep aid but doubled his dose the night of his death. “If he was of sound mind, I know he wouldn’t have done this… Addiction is a disease. That disease can take over you and has full power.”

Vicky and the rest of their family continue to carry on Cornell’s legacy by supporting the refugee camps his charity group has been aiding. In addition, they launched a music therapy program in July at Childhaven, a nonprofit in Cornell’s hometown of Seattle that serves children and families who have experienced trauma.

“This is just the beginning as the family is currently in the process partnering up with other great non-profits to continue to honor Chris’s legacy,” the family spokesperson previously told PEOPLE.

