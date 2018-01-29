The Lion King Connection Between Childish Gambino and the Boy He Sang with at Grammys

Childish Gambino, AKA actor Donald Glover, gave a nod to his upcoming movie at the 2018 Grammys.

The Grammy-nominated singer performed “Terrified” at the show where he brought out JD McCrary. Glover, 34, is playing Simba in the upcoming live-action remake of The Lion King, while McCrary, 10, will star as the younger version of the character.

McCrary, who only a few credits to his name, will be making his big screen debut in the upcoming Disney movie.

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter will voice Nala, Chiwetel Ejiofor will play the villainous Scar and Alfre Woodard will bring Simba’s mom Sarabi to life, while James Earl Jones will return as Simba’s father, Mufasa, who he voiced in the original 1994 animated classic.

Disney announced the John Favreau-directed project in September, after his update of The Jungle Book became a box office and critical hit. (A sequel is already in the works.) As with that film, the new Lion King is expected to use performance-capture technology and computer-generated imagery to bring its animal characters to life. It will also include songs from the original movie.

John Oliver will voice the sassy Zazu, Seth Rogen will play the warthog Pumbaa and Billy Eichner will play his meekrat friend Timon. Keegan-Michael Key is also joining the cast as one of the evil hyenas.

The Lion King will hit theaters in July 19, 2019.

The 60th annual Grammy Awards, hosted by James Corden, were broadcast live on CBS from Madison Square Garden in New York City.