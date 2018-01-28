These Stars Have the Most Grammy Award Nominations — and Zero Wins
These oft-nominated stars have never been lucky enough to take home a trophy of their own
SNOOP DOGG — 17
The rapper and cooking show host has been nominated a whopping 17 times, but has yet to take home a single trophy. Though he was recognized for such classics as “Gin and Juice,” “Nuthin But a G Thang” and “Drop It Like It’s Hot” — and most recently earning a nod as a featured artist on Kendrick Lamar’s To Pimp a Butterfly — Snoop doesn’t seem to be phased by his lack of gramophones, saying in a 2016 video in reaction to Jada Pinkett-Smith’s call to boycott the Oscars: "Being nominated for 17 Grammys and never winning one … I feel what she’s saying as far as great performances never being acknowledged. But who gives a f—?”
BJORK — 14
The Icelandic alternative music queen has earned 14 nominations over the course of her career (most recently in 2016 for her album, Vulnicura, which lost best alternative album to Alabama Shakes' Sound & Color). Still, she hasn’t gone empty-handed at other major music award shows, having won 5 BRIT Awards, 11 Icelandic Music Awards and 4 MTV VMAs.
DIERKS BENTLEY — 14
Though the country crooner was most recently nominated in 2017 for his duet with Elle King — “It’s Different for Girls,” which was up for best country/duo group performance — Bentley hasn't taken home a trophy for his work just yet. He is currently tied with McBride and Bjork for fifth place of having the most nominations without winning.
MARTINA MCBRIDE — 14
The country superstar has won her fair share of country music awards over the year, but has yet to win a single Grammy award over her illustrious career. Though she was included on the 1995 compilation Amazing Grace – A Country Salute to Gospel (McBride sang “How Great Thou Art”), which won the award for best southern, country or bluegrass gospel album, the Grammy went to the album's producer, and not the artists included.
NAS — 13
Despite putting out what is considered to be one of the greatest masterpieces in hip-hop history, 1994’s Illmatic, the rapper has never won a single trophy. In fact, he didn’t even receive his first Grammy nomination until 1997, and has since racked up a whopping 13 nominations over the following 11 years, but has never been awarded one.
KATY PERRY — 13
Despite being the first female artist to have five number one singles on the Billboard Hot 100 from a single album (the second person after Michael Jackson to achieve such a feat) and being the first artist to have multiple music videos rack up over 1 billion views on YouTube, Perry has never won a single Grammy award, despite being nominated 13 times. However, with so many records under her belt, we wouldn’t be shocked if Perry finally earns her first gramophone sometime soon.
DIANA ROSS — 12
Yes, you read that correctly. Despite gifting the world with decades of iconic music, films and the legend that is Tracee Ellis Ross, Diana Ross has never won a solo Grammy Award, despite being nominated a whopping 12 times. Two of those nominations were earned as part of The Supremes, but though the group has been awarded multiple Hall of Fame Grammys, neither they nor Ross ever won one in competition.
NICKI MINAJ — 10
The rapper has earned nearly a dozen nominations over the course of her career, but has yet to take home a single trophy. Most famously, she lost the award for best new artist in 2012 to Bon Iver, despite being tipped to win by most critics. (Yes, even collaborating with Beyoncé herself couldn’t earn Minaj an award.)
QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE — 6
Queens of the Stone Age — who are nominated this year for best rock album — have become something of a staple on Grammy broadcasts in recent years, but despite earning 6 nominations, they have yet to win a single one. Maybe 2018 will be the year that breaks their losing streak?
