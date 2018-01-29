Cardi B Is Taking Her Time Planning a 'Very Extravagant Wedding' to Migos' Offset

Cardi B is planning the wedding of the century!

The 25-year-old “Bodak Yellow” rapper opened up to PEOPLE about her upcoming wedding to Migos’ Offset at the Grammys red carpet on Sunday — and she says the love birds plan to pull out all the stops for the big event.

“It’s gonna be extravagant. You know, we’re both rappers,” she says. “We’re both artists, so it has to be a very extravagant wedding.”

Offset popped the question to the Grammy nominee at Power 99’s Powerhouse concert in Philadelphia in October 2017 with a massive eight-carat tear-shaped diamond engagement ring.

Although the star seems elated to wed her rapper beau, she shares that they haven’t been able to put a dent in their wedding planning just yet.

“We are taking our time to plan it, because we really just don’t have the time,” Cardi says. “If we was to have at least one month, three weeks off, it would be easier. But we don’t have it.”

Still, there’s one thing that’s set in stone for the “Bartier Cardi” emcee: “I’m gonna go more Cinderella vibes for my wedding!”

The 60th annual Grammy Awards, hosted by James Corden, were broadcast live on CBS from Madison Square Garden in New York City.