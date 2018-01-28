Cardi B Is 'Feeling Butterflies' in Her Stomach (and Elsewhere) While Talking Gossip at Grammys

Cardi B is feeling the nerves at her first Grammy Awards!

“I’m feeling nervous, overwhelmed and everything. I feel it all. Butterflies in my stomach and my vagina,” the 25-year-old rapper told E! News‘ Giuliana Rancic on the 2018 Grammy Awards red carpet.

Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow” is nominated for two awards at the event, but her impressive tally isn’t all fans have been talking about in recent weeks.

Although she and her fiancé Offset have been plagued by cheating rumors in recent weeks, Cardi B said she’s trying to stay away from the tabloid talk.

“Everybody always talking about [they] got a problem with me. And somebody always saying I’m pregnant every two weeks. If you wanna know just come to me. I’ll tell you!” she said. “I’m trying to get away from gossip sites … I haven’t replied back to no bad comments in like five days.”

Card Bi’s headline-making charm was front and center during her Grammys red carpet debut, and the “Motorsport” lyricist said sometimes her outspoken nature “gets me in trouble.”

“Yes I know for a fact that all the teachers from kindergarten to high school I know they remember me. I know they do,” she said. “They always say, ‘You’re so special. We see you somewhere.’ And I’m like, ‘Okay, are you going to pass me?’ ”

The 60th annual Grammy Awards, hosted by James Corden, are broadcast live from Madison Square Garden in New York City on CBS starting at 7:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.