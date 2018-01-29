Cardi B. Fangirls Over Handwritten Note From U2's Bono: 'He Knows Me!'

Cardi B. just got the gift of a lifetime.

The rapper took to Instagram during the 2018 Grammy Awards to share a special note she received from none other than Bono.

“My god, I got a f—— note from Bono,’ she said in the clip while holding a handwritten note from the U2 frontman. “He knows me!”

While it’s unclear what the note says, Cardi B does not hide her excitement in receiving it, waving it around excitedly throughout the clip.

“I can’t believe it!” she continued. “Nobody talk to me now. Where’s Bono? And our names both start with a ‘B.’ ”

Be sure to check out PEOPLE’s full Grammys coverage to get the latest news on music’s big night.

WARNING EXPLICIT LANGUAGE BELOW

“I CANT BELIEVE IT !!” she captioned the post.

Jim Spellman/WireImage; Kevin Winter/Getty

Bono took the stage during the Grammys, opening up the awards ceremony alongside Kendrick Lamar. Cardi B is set to perform with Bruno Mars later during the show.

RELATED VIDEO: Here’s the List of Nominees for the 2018 Grammy Awards

Earlier in the night, Cardi B also raved about another special gift she recently received – a $500,000 engagement ring from fiance Offset.

RELATED: Why Are Stars Wearing White Roses to the Grammys?

“It makes me feel good,” Cardi B told E! on the red carpet. “Even when we’re in an argument … I’m like does he really love me? He got me a half-million dollar ring, yeah he does,” she joked, adding, “We really want to get married this year.”

Offset popped the question to the Grammy nominee at Power 99’s Powerhouse concert in Philadelphia in October 2017 with a diamond ring that is surrounded by nearly three more carats of diamonds and pink and white stones.

The 60th annual Grammy Awards, hosted by James Corden, are broadcast live from Madison Square Garden in New York City on CBS starting at 7:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.