Bruno Mars and Cardi B Dress in '90s Gear to Perform 'Finesse' at the Grammy Awards

Bruno Mars and Cardi B were drippin’ in finesse at the 2018 Grammy Awards!

The duo, who broke the internet with their In Living Color-inspired video for the remix of Mars’ tune, tore up the Grammys stage.

Their performance picked up the videos ’90s inspired theme, with Mars and Cardi B both dressed in colorful clothes.

Mars also threw in a special dance break (as always), with Cardi adding an additional rap verse to the mix.

Bruno Mars Theo Wargo/WireImage

Cardi B Theo Wargo/WireImage

Cardi B and Bruno Mars Theo Wargo/WireImage

Ahead of the show, host James Corden teased the pair’s performance on E! Live from the Red Carpet, telling host Ryan Seacrest, “[It’s] everything you want it to be.”

In addition to performing, Mars earned six total Grammy nominations for 24K Magic, including album of the year, record of the year and song of the year for “That’s What I Like.”

Cardi B was also nominated twice this year in the best rap song and best rap performance categories.

The five-time Grammy winner and the rapper, 25, released their first collaboration together, titled “Finesse,” 30 minutes ahead of its midnight release in January. Originally featured on Mars’ 24K Magic, the song — co-written and produced by the Stereotypes — has a new jack-swing inspired beat and plenty of drums.

The music video has In Living Color themes, with both stars in colorful gear and boasting paint brushes as they danced in a ’90s-set with cement floors.

“Finesse” is the latest of Cardi B’s musical collaborations to make a splash on the music scene. Her musical efforts with other artists, including her own breakthrough single “Bodak Yellow,” placed the Bronx-born singer as the first rapper in history to place her first three Billboard Hot 100 entries in the chart’s Top 10 simultaneously.

The 60th annual Grammy Awards, hosted by James Corden, were broadcast live on CBS from Madison Square Garden in New York City.