Billie Lourd Congratulates Her 'Momby' Carrie Fisher on Posthumous Grammy Win

Billie Lourd is one proud daughter.

The actress congratulated her late mother Carrie Fisher on her posthumous Grammy win on Sunday night. Fisher, who died in December 2016, was honored with the best spoken word album award for her book The Princess Diarist.

“Princess Diarist was the last profesh(ish) thing my momby and I got to do together,” Lourd wrote on Instagram. “I wish she was here to carry me down the red carpet in some bizarre floral ensemble but instead we’ll celebrate in true Carrie style: in bed in front of the TV over cold Coca Colas and warm e cigs. I’m beyond proud.”

Be sure to check out PEOPLE’s full Grammys coverage to get the latest news on music’s big night.

Kevin Winter/Getty

Lourd, 25, posted the message alongside a throwback photo of Fisher carrying the actress down a red carpet.

RELATED: Grammys 2018: Check Out the Complete Winners List!

The Princess Diarist was written after Fisher rediscovered old diaries penned while she was shooting Star Wars, in which she famously played Princess Leia.

RELATED VIDEO: Here’s the List of Nominees for the 2018 Grammy Awards