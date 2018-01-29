Grammy Awards 2018: The Best Celeb Quotes from the Red Carpet

See what the stars are saying on music’s biggest night

By @gracegavilanes

Posted on

More

1 of 12

Kevin Mazur/Getty

"I've always loved her. I like those kind of women. I like my women to be strong, I like them to be feisty and she’s certainly that and she can sing, so it's finally great to work with her. "

— Elton John, on performing with Miley Cyrus, on E! Live from the Red Carpet

2 of 12

Steve Granitz/WireImage

"The whole thing is me eating M&M's and them being like, 'I need you.' "

— James Corden, on hosting the Grammys, on E! Live from the Red Carpet

3 of 12

John Shearer/Getty

"Well, when they asked me to go and be the first female Colonel Sanders, I said heck yeah! Who wouldn't want to be the Colonel Sanders? Because I'd grown up with Kentucky Fried Chicken all my life. I loved it. And then I saw the script and the concept and I thought it was hysterical and I had a blast shooting the commercials."

— Reba McEntire, on playing Colonel Sanders, to PEOPLE

4 of 12

Lester Cohen/Getty

"Being a gay man, we need that as a community. And the world needs that."

— Sam Smith, on reaching "equality for everyone," on E! Live from the Red Carpet

5 of 12

Christopher Polk/Getty

"It was amazing. She touched my face!"

— Kelly Clarkson, on meeting Meryl Streep at the 2018 Golden Globes, on E! Live from the Red Carpet

6 of 12

Kevin Mazur/Getty

"Hold on, I have to fix my boobs."

— Camila Cabello, fixing her boobs mid-interview, on E! Live from the Red Carpet

7 of 12

Kevin Mazur/Getty

"Right now, there's no reunion planned. But never say never. You never know what's going to happen."

— Nick Jonas, on the possibility of a Jonas Brothers reunion, on E! Live from the Red Carpet

8 of 12

Lester Cohen/Getty

"Butterflies in my stomach and vagina!"

— Cardi B, on attending the Grammys, on E! Live from the Red Carpet

9 of 12

Kevin Mazur/Getty

"I don't want to compete. I want to uplift."

— Bebe Rexha, sharing her M.O., on E! Live from the Red Carpet

10 of 12

Kevin Mazur/Getty

"I had one whisky shot on the way here. I'm drinking for two."

— John Legend, referencing pregnant wife Chrissy Teigen, on E! Live from the Red Carpet

11 of 12

Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock

"She's my idol, for sure."

— Julia Michaels, on Pink, on E! Live from the Red Carpet

12 of 12

Lester Cohen/Getty

"It's gonna be great to see Dave Chapelle win … I even wrote his acceptance speech."

— Jim Gaffigan, on his fellow Grammy nominee, on E! Live from the Red Carpet

See Also

More

More