Grammy Awards 2018: The Best Celeb Quotes from the Red Carpet
See what the stars are saying on music’s biggest night
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
Posted on
"I've always loved her. I like those kind of women. I like my women to be strong, I like them to be feisty and she’s certainly that and she can sing, so it's finally great to work with her. "
— Elton John, on performing with Miley Cyrus, on E! Live from the Red Carpet
"The whole thing is me eating M&M's and them being like, 'I need you.' "
— James Corden, on hosting the Grammys, on E! Live from the Red Carpet
"Well, when they asked me to go and be the first female Colonel Sanders, I said heck yeah! Who wouldn't want to be the Colonel Sanders? Because I'd grown up with Kentucky Fried Chicken all my life. I loved it. And then I saw the script and the concept and I thought it was hysterical and I had a blast shooting the commercials."
— Reba McEntire, on playing Colonel Sanders, to PEOPLE
"Being a gay man, we need that as a community. And the world needs that."
— Sam Smith, on reaching "equality for everyone," on E! Live from the Red Carpet
"It was amazing. She touched my face!"
— Kelly Clarkson, on meeting Meryl Streep at the 2018 Golden Globes, on E! Live from the Red Carpet
"Hold on, I have to fix my boobs."
— Camila Cabello, fixing her boobs mid-interview, on E! Live from the Red Carpet
"Right now, there's no reunion planned. But never say never. You never know what's going to happen."
— Nick Jonas, on the possibility of a Jonas Brothers reunion, on E! Live from the Red Carpet
"Butterflies in my stomach and vagina!"
— Cardi B, on attending the Grammys, on E! Live from the Red Carpet
"I don't want to compete. I want to uplift."
— Bebe Rexha, sharing her M.O., on E! Live from the Red Carpet
"I had one whisky shot on the way here. I'm drinking for two."
— John Legend, referencing pregnant wife Chrissy Teigen, on E! Live from the Red Carpet
"She's my idol, for sure."
— Julia Michaels, on Pink, on E! Live from the Red Carpet
"It's gonna be great to see Dave Chapelle win … I even wrote his acceptance speech."
— Jim Gaffigan, on his fellow Grammy nominee, on E! Live from the Red Carpet