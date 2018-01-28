A Look Back at the Best New Artist Winners That Launched to Superstardom

MARIAH CAREY

While it's almost impossible for us to remember Carey as an up-and-comer, 1991 was one of her biggest yet: She hit the top of Billboard's Top 100 with her album, Emotions.

ALICIA KEYS

In addition to winning best new artist at the 2002 Grammys, Keys also won the song of the year for "Fallin'."

SHERYL CROW

In 1995, the singer beat out Counting Crows and Green Day to take home the prize for best new artist.

MAROON 5

The band, which experienced huge success with their album Songs About Jane, was among a very competitive group of nominees back in 2005, including Kanye West, Los Lonely Boys and Josh Stone.

JOHN LEGEND

The singer cleaned up at the 2006 Grammy Awards, winning best new artist, best R&B album (Get Lifted) and best male R&B performance ("Ordinary People").

LAURYN HILL

In 1999, Hill became one of only four musicians to win best new artist and album of the year (for The Miseducation of Lauyn Hill) in the same year.

CHRISTINA AGUILERA

How could we have ever forgotten that Xtina bested Britney Spears in 2000 to win best new artist? That must have been the tightest race in history. (Fact: "Genie in a Bottle" is still a banger.)

CARLY SIMON

Simon won the award in 1971, thanks to her critically acclaimed self-titled debut album.

CROSBY, STILLS & NASH

At the 12th Grammy Awards, the band won best new artist in a very competitive group that included some rock-and-roll greats. "You know, it's nice to win something when the other guy's Led Zeppelin. That's fun! None of us were there that night so [Atlantic Records co-founder] Ahmet Ertegun accepted it on our behalf," Graham Nash later said in an interview.

CYNDI LAUPER

At her very first Grammys in 1985, Lauper received four nominations, including song of the year for "Time After Time" and record of the year for "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun." Ultimately, she just took home the prize for best new artist. Not too shabby.

ADELE

In 2009, the British singer took the music world by storm with her debut album, 19, earning her a win for best new artist and best female pop vocal performance ("Chasing Pavements").

CARRIE UNDERWOOD

She won America's hearts when she was crowned American Idol in 2005, but it wasn't until 2007 that the Grammys recognized Underwood as the best new artist. She's the only American Idol winner to have nabbed the award. 

SAM SMITH

Smith swept the Grammys in 2015, winning record of the year and song of the year, as well as the coveted best new artist award. In November 2017, he dropped his second album, The Thrill of It All, which will be up for Grammy consideration in 2019.

MEGHAN TRAINOR

After her song "All About That Bass" was heard on repeat on every station throughout the country in 2015, it was only fitting that Trainor took home the award for best new artist the following year.

