A Look Back at the Most Unforgettable Best Music Video Grammy Winners

The Grammy Awards have counted best music video among their coveted categories since 1984.

This year’s nominees include Beck’s “Up All Night,” Jain’s “Makeba,” JAY-Z’s “The Story of O.J.,” Kendrick Lamar’s “Humble” and Logic’s “1-800-273-8255” featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid.

Before we see who takes the 2018 crown, we’re reliving the glory days of some of the most memorable winners.

1984: David Bowie — “Jazzin’ For Blue Jeans”

Bowie’s 20-minute short film took the prize back when the category was called best video, short form.

1986: U.S.A. For Africa — “We Are the World”

Star-studded doesn’t even begin to cover it. Written by Lionel Richie and Michael Jackson, the chart-topping single raised money for African famine relief. Stars including Bruce Springsteen, Diana Ross, Ray Charles, Billy Joel and Cyndi Lauper joined in on the effort.

1991: Paula Abdul — “Opposites Attract”

Never forget that Mc Skat Kat is basically a Grammy winner.

1992: R.E.M. — “Losing My Religion”

In the early 90s, you couldn’t escape from the band’s iconic single or its accompanying video. The dreamlike clip was inspired by Gabriel García Márquez’s short story “A Very Old Man With Enormous Wings.”

1996: Michael Jackson and Janet Jackson — “Scream”

The Jackson siblings’ futuristic clip was the most expensive video ever at the time of its release. The investment definitely paid off, as it went on to influence music video style for years after its Grammy win.

1999: Madonna — “Ray of Light”

Caution: Madge’s breakneck video has been known to cause uncontrollable writhing.

2000: Korn — “Freak on a Leash”

Korn won their first Grammy for this live action, animation mash-up.

2001: Foo fighters — “Learn to Fly”

The Foo Fighters drew inspiration from the 1980 comedy classic Airplane!, and they reached out to Tenacious D’s Jack Black and Kyle Gass for cameos in the laugh-out-loud video.

2003: Eminem — “Without Me”

Eminem parodied everything from talk shows to terrorist propaganda in his irreverent winner.

2006: Missy Elliot — “Lose Control” ft. Ciara & Fat Man Scoop

Elliot’s trademark dance talent helped her edge out the competition.

2007: OK Go — “Here It Goes Again”

Yes, the treadmill video. OK Go’s impressive, elaborate synchronization had already earned them YouTube fame by the time they came out victorious at the Grammys.

2011: Lady Gaga — “Bad Romance”

“Bad Romance” typifies the unconventional aesthetic that had everyone eagerly waiting to see what Gaga would do next during her The Fame Monster album cycle.

2013: Rihanna “We Found Love” ft. Calvin Harris

RiRi and her music video beau contend with one another’s hard-partying ways in her expansive video.

2016: Taylor Swift— “Bad Blood” ft. Kendrick Lamar

Swift enlisted huge names from her superstar friend group, including Gigi Hadid, Selena Gomez and Karlie Kloss, for her action-packed 1989 single. On YouTube, “Bad Blood” is still racking up views with 1.1 billion and counting.

2017: Beyoncé — “Formation”

Last year’s anthemic winner referenced significant periods and themes from black American history, including the antebellum South and the Hurricane Katrina disaster.