All the Grammys Moments We Can't Stop Talking About
From jaw-dropping speeches to performances that had us in tears, these are the 2018 Grammy moments we won’t soon forget
KENDRICK LAMAR BEGINS THE SHOW WITH A POLITICALLY CHARGED PERFORMANCE
The ceremony's first performer delivered a powerful set that was full of surprises. He began with his Damn track "XXX," surrounded by dancers in military garb. Bono and The Edge of U2, who appear on the track, joined the rapper on stage. Dave Chappelle also twice popped in to provide commentary during the performance. "Hi. I’m Dave Chappelle. And I just wanted to remind the audience that the only thing more frightening than watching a black man be honest in America is being an honest black man in America. Sorry for the interruption. Please continue," the comedian said.
LADY GAGA PLAYS AN ANGEL WING-COVERED PIANO
"This is for my father's late sister, Joanne," Gaga said before beginning to sing her latest album's title track. "This is for love and compassion, even when you can't understand." The singer then gave a shout out to the Time's Up movement before segueing into "Million Reasons."
TONY BENNETT & JOHN LEGEND TOAST NEW YORK CITY
Before presenting the award for best rap/sung performance, Legend joined Bennett in an impromptu performance of his classic, "New York, New York," to celebrate the Grammys' return to the city.
AN EMOTIONAL ALESSIA CARA WINS BEST NEW ARTIST
The 21-year-old seemed shocked to come out victorious in a stacked category that included SZA and Khalid. "Wow, I'm shaking. I've been pretending to win Grammys since I was a kid in my shower," she said.
JON BATISTE, GARY CLARK JR. & JOE SAYLOR PAY TRIBUTE TO CHUCK BERRY & FATS DOMINO
The pioneering rock and roll legends were remembered with a rousing performance of their hits, Berry's "Maybellene" and Domino's "Ain't That A Shame."
CHILDISH GAMBINO PERFORMS WITH HIS LION KING COSTAR JD MCCRARY
Gambino, a.k.a Donald Glover, shared the stage with the exceptionally talented 10-year-old during his goosebumps-causing performance of "Terrified." McCrary is joining Glover as the young version of his character, Simba, in the upcoming live-action remake of The Lion King.
KENDRICK LAMAR SHARES WHAT RAP MEANS TO HIM
"This is a special award because of rap music — this is the thing that got me on the stage. This got me to tour all around the world, support my family. Most important, it showed me the true definition of what being an artist was," Lamar said during his best rap album acceptance speech. "From the jump, I thought it was about the accolades and the cars and the clothes, but it’s really about expressing yourself and putting that paint on the canvas for the world to evolve for the next listener, and for the next generation after that."
"I got a lot of guys in this building that I still idolize to this day. JAY-Z, Nas, Puff — these guys showed me the game through their lyrics, up close and from afar," the rapper continued, adding, "Jay for president."
PINK DELIVERS A STRIPPED-DOWN POWERHOUSE PERFORMANCE
Opting to abandon her usual acrobatic stunts for the night, the singer wore jeans and a T-shirt to show off her impressive vocal range with her song "Wild Hearts Can't Be Broken."
JAMES CORDEN, STING & SHAGGY ATTEMPT TO DO 'SUBWAY CAR'-POOL KARAOKE
The trio boarded an N.Y.C. train in a sketch inspired by the host's "Carpool Karaoke" series. Their plan to serenade commuters backfired as angry locals berated them for ruining their peace.
CARDI B & BRUNO MARS ELEVATE THE ENERGY WITH A '90S-THEMED PERFORMANCE
Following their In Living Color-inspired video for "Finesse," the duo delivered one of the evening's most high-energy performances, complete with one of Mars' signature dance breaks.
JAMES CORDEN HANDS OUT 'CONSOLATION PUPPIES'
After Dave Chappelle claimed the best comedy album award, host Corden helped soften the blow for the losers by bringing in some adorable guests. "I should say to all the nominees that are not going home with a Grammy — I don’t want anyone to be upset tonight, so the good news is nobody goes home empty-handed because all night we will be handing out consolation puppies. So if you didn’t get a Grammy, you get a puppy," Corden joked as Jerry Seinfeld, Sarah Silverman and Jim Gaffigan were each given pups.
RIHANNA PROVES SHE'S A DANCING QUEEN
Despite a stage full of dancers in elaborate costumes, all eyes were on Rihanna as she performed "Wild Thoughts" with DJ Khaled and Bryson Tiller. Her moves became one of the night's most meme-inspiring moments.
BROTHERS OSBORNE, MAREN MORRIS & ERIC CHURCH PAY TRIBUTE TO VICTIMS OF THE LAS VEGAS SHOOTING
The country music stars covered Eric Clapton's "Tears in Heaven" in remembrance of the victims of the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting. "On Oct. 1, all of country music was reminded, in the most tragic way, the connection we share with our fans and the healing power music will always provide," said Church before the song. "A few months earlier and a continent away, the same was true in Manchester, England," Morris added. "The painful truth is that this year, in just those two events, 81 music lovers, just like us, went out to enjoy a night of music and never came back home, with many more injured and still healing."
JANELLE MONAE GIVES A SPEECH ABOUT THE TIME'S UP MOVEMENT
"Tonight I am proud to stand in solidarity as not just an artist, but a young women with my fellow sisters who make up the music industry," the singer said before introducing Kesha. "We come in peace, but we mean business. And to those who would dare try to silence us, we offer two words: Time’s up. We say time’s up for pay inequality. Time’s up for discrimination. Time’s up for harassment of any kind. And time’s up for the abuse of power because you see it’s not just going on in Hollywood, it’s not just going on in Washington, it’s right here in our industry. And just as we have the power to shape culture, we also have the power to undo the culture that doesn’t serve us well. So let's work together. Women and men as a united music industry committed to creating safe work environment, equal pay and access for all women."
KESHA GIVES A CHILLING PERFORMANCE OF 'PRAYING'
Joined by Cyndi Lauper, Camila Cabello, Andra Day, Bebe Rexha and Julia Michaels, the Rainbow singer moved audience members to tears as she belted her emotional single. The stars ended the song with group hug as the crowd gave a standing ovation.
CAMILA CABELLO HONORS IMMIGRANTS
Cabello introduced U2's performance with a powerful message about her experience with immigration. "Tonight in this room full of music’s dreamers, we remember that this country was built by dreamers for dreamers chasing the American dream," she said. "I’m here on this stage tonight because, just like the dreamers, my parents brought me to this country with nothing in their pockets but hope. They showed me what it means to work twice as hard and never give up. And honestly, no part of my journey is any different than theirs. I’m a proud Cuban Mexican immigrant born in Eastern Havana, standing in front of you on the Grammy stage in New York City and all I know is just like dreams these kids can’t be forgotten and are worthy fighting for."
CELEBRITIES READ FROM FIRE AND FURY
Corden "auditioned" stars, including John Legend, Snoop Dogg and Cher, for the audio version of Michael Wolff's headline-grabbing account of President Trump's White House. "I can't believe this. I can't believe that her — really, this how he lives his life?" Cardi B said after reading a passage about Trump's love of fast food. The segment ended with former presidential nominee Hillary Clinton making a surprise appearance.
PATTI LUPONE REPRISES HER EVITA ROLE
The icon honored Andrew Lloyd Webber with "Don't Cry for Me Argentina," which she sang at the 1981 Grammys and while starring in Evita on Broadway.
LOGIC GIVES AN IMPASSIONED MID-PERFORMANCE SPEECH
The rapper, Alessia Cara and Khalid performed their hit song "1-800-273-8255" while sharing the stage with suicide attempt and loss survivors. "Black is beautiful. Hate is ugly. Women are as precious as they are stronger than any other man than I have met," Logic said at the end of the song. "And up to them I say stand tall and crush all predators under the weight of your heart that is full of the love they will never take away from you. Be not scared to use your voice, especially in instances like these when you have the opportunity. Stand and fight for those who are not weak, but have yet to discover the strength that the evil of this world has done its best to conceal.
"To all the beautiful countries filled with culture and diversity and thousands of years of history, you are not s---hole countries. And lastly, on the behalf of those who fight for equality in a world that is not equal, not just and not ready for the change, we are here to bring, I say, up to you bring us your tired, your poor and any immigrant that seeks refuge, for together we can build not just a better country, but a world that is destined to be united."
