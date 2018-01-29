All the Grammys Moments We Can't Stop Talking About

KENDRICK LAMAR SHARES WHAT RAP MEANS TO HIM

"This is a special award because of rap music — this is the thing that got me on the stage. This got me to tour all around the world, support my family. Most important, it showed me the true definition of what being an artist was," Lamar said during his best rap album acceptance speech. "From the jump, I thought it was about the accolades and the cars and the clothes, but it’s really about expressing yourself and putting that paint on the canvas for the world to evolve for the next listener, and for the next generation after that."

"I got a lot of guys in this building that I still idolize to this day. JAY-Z, Nas, Puff — these guys showed me the game through their lyrics, up close and from afar," the rapper continued, adding, "Jay for president."