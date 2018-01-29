Tony Winners Ben Platt and Patti LuPone Put on Broadway-Infused Performance at 2018 Grammys

January 28, 2018 10:25 PM

The Grammy Awards returned to New York City this year — and, appropriately, threw a dash of Broadway into the mix.

Tony winners Ben Platt and Patti LuPone took the stage at music’s biggest night on Sunday evening, when they gave a duo performance.

LuPone, 68, reprised her 1981 Grammys performance of the showstopper “Don’t Cry For Me Argentina” from Evita, while the Dear Evan Hansen star, 24, performed the classic “Somewhere (There’s a Place For Us)” from West Side Story in a special Broadway tribute honoring Andrew Lloyd Webber and Leonard Bernstein’s music.

That’s not Platt’s only reason to celebrate the evening — the Dear Evan Hansen cast recording took home the 2018 Grammy for best musical theater album, given out at the pre-show.

The 60th annual Grammy Awards, hosted by James Corden, were broadcast live on CBS from Madison Square Garden in New York City.

