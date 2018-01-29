Logic, Alessia Cara and Khalid Perform Powerful Suicide Prevention Anthem: Don't Be Scared to 'Use Your Voice'

Logic, Khalid and best new artist winner Alessia Cara together led a poignant moment at the 2018 Grammy Awards.

The artists performed the hit song “1-800-273-8255” during the In Memoriam program, which featured tributes to late stars including Tom Petty, Chuck Berry and victims of concert massacres.

The trio was joined on stage by a group of suicide attempt and loss survivors selected by the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

“Black is beautiful. Hate is ugly. Women are as precious as they are stronger than any other man than I have met. And to them, I say stand tall and crush all predators under the weight of your heart that is full of the love they will never take away from you,” Logic said at the end of the performance. “Be not scared to use your voice, especially in instances like these when you have the opportunity. Stand and fight for those who are not weak but have yet to discover the strength that the evil of this world has done its best to conceal.”

He continued: “To all the beautiful countries filled with culture and diversity and thousands of years of history you are not s—hole countries. And lastly on the behalf of those who fight for equality in a world that is not equal, not just and not ready for the change we are here to bring I say up to you bring us your tired, your pour and any immigrant that seeks refuge for tog we can build not just a better country but a word that is destined to be united.”

The song “1-800-273-8255.” takes its name from the number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

Cara, Khalid and Logic previously performed the anthem at the MTV VMAs alongside suicide survivors last summer. After the group took the stage with the powerful performance, the Lifeline said call volume to their hotline increased 50 percent, according to a statement from MTV.

Chris Stapleton and Emmylou Harris began the In Memoriam segment with a special tribute to Petty by singing an emotional rendition of “Wildflowers.”

For more information about the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline — which provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress, prevention and crisis resources for them and their loved ones, and best practices for professionals — visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

The 60th annual Grammy Awards, hosted by James Corden, were broadcast live on CBS from Madison Square Garden in New York City.