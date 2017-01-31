Empowered Young Women Recite Taylor Swift’s Emotional 2016 Grammys Speech in Goosebump-Inducing Video

Taylor Swift has long been a proponent of shaking it off. And by the looks of this Grammys promo, it’s clear listeners everywhere have taken her words to heart.

In a new video released by the Recording Academy, young women — dancers, musicians and athletes from all walks of life — recite the “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” singer’s empowering, explosive album of the year acceptance speech from the 2016 Grammys, in which she implored everyone, especially girls, to pursue their dreams and refuse to let anyone take responsibility for their success.

Swift’s rousing oration at the 58th annual Grammys went as follows:

“I want to say to all the young women out there: There are going to be people along the way who try to undercut your success or take credit for your accomplishments or your fame. But if you just focus on the work and you don’t let those people sidetrack you, someday, when you get where you’re going, you will look around and you will know — it was you, and the people who love you, who put you there. And that will be the greatest feeling in the world.”

The clip, dubbed “It Was You,” is part of the 59th Grammys “Believe in Music” promo campaign.

“Music both reflects and advances culture, so we try to do the same with our annual GRAMMY Award brand campaigns. I think our campaigns tap into the dominant theme of what’s happening in society, and this year, The Recording Academy felt it right to highlight music’s uplifting aspects,” Evan Greene, Chief Marketing Officer of the Recording Academy, said in a statement. “Although most of the spots carry the message with humor, as a father of two young girls, it was important to me to also create something that would speak specifically to them — and all women — using music’s inspirational language to help them feel empowered.”

Swift, 27, won the top honors at the 2016 show for her smash album 1989. Her moving address was a mic-drop of a response to Kanye West’s song “Famous,” in which he rapped, “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / I made that bitch famous.”

The 59th Grammy Awards air Sunday, Feb. 12 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.