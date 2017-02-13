Fangirling, Beyoncé and Jay Z Giggling and More: Here’s Everything You Didn’t See on TV at the 2017 Grammys

While viewers were moved to tears by Adele‘s emotional acceptance speeches and cheering on Queen Bey from their couches, PEOPLE was rubbing elbows with the music industry’s biggest stars at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards.

From Keith Urban sharing a sweet hug with Lion‘s Sunny Pawar to Beyoncé and Jay Z dancing in their seats, here’s everything you didn’t see on your screen.

On the red carpet:

The red carpet got off to a quiet start, but when Adele arrived, the crowds literally parted for her and security guards sprinted up and down the tented walkway to escort her safely inside the telecast. Even with all the chaos surrounding her, however, the “Hello” singer looked serene as she stopped to give a small wave to fans screaming her name.

His wife Nicole Kidman wasn’t able to make this year’s show because she was attending the BAFTAs in London, but Keith Urban stopped to give her Lion co-star Sunny Pawar a sweet hug on the red carpet. The duo then posed for a photo they were sending to Kidman.

Saving her voice for her big performance during the telecast, Demi Lovato didn’t stop to chat with too many people as she made her way down the carpet. At one point, the “Confident” singer ducked into a corner to get a quick makeup touch-up.

Just days after news broke that Jennifer Lopez and Drake have cooled off, the singer showed off her fit figure in a daring dress. The star had a small entourage as she made her way down the carpet, and she waved and stopped to shake hands with some young fans. Also making a splashy entrance at the Grammys? Lady Gaga, who showed off her curves in a show-stopping outfit as she strutted down the carpet. She did, however, stop for a quick selfie with a fan!

Showing off her new platinum blonde hair, Katy Perry gushed over Cynthia Erivo on the carpet. The duo held hands as they chatted.

Check out PEOPLE’s full 2017 Grammys coverage

With just minutes to spare before the telecast began, Céline Dion was the last star on the red carpet. She was in no rush, however, and hydrated with some Fiji Water (with a straw to keep her lipstick in tact!) before wrapping up her last interview.

Inside the ceremony:

Cute couple Beyoncé and Jay Z were cuddly all night. The “Formation” singer — who showed off her growing baby bump in her form-fitting red sequined gown — was spotted whispering into her husband’s ear and giggling. The rapper was also seen bopping along to the performances.

Backstage, Lady Gaga was spotted rushing into Adele’s dressing room after one of her big wins. Mother Monster was overheard “fan girl-ing and congratulating her,” says a source.

Sister, sister! Solange took advantage of Beyoncé’s dressing room after the show because it was so close to the stage, says the source.

At the after-parties:

Multi-Grammy winner Chance the Rapper was spotted literally on top of his SUV and honking the horn with excitement about his wins.

RELATED VIDEO: What Music’s Biggest Stars Wore to Their First Grammy Awards

After making a political statement with a performance of her new single “Chained to the Rhythm,” Katy Perry headed to Universal Music Group’s after party at The Ace Hotel. Surrounded by a pack of friends, the singer was a bit more casual at the bash wearing a dark jumpsuit with large buttons.

Also at Universal Music Group’s party, Don Cheadle joked with reporters that he was “going to have to raise” George and Amal Clooney’s twins for them. “He’s going to be a terrible parent, and we’re going to have to handle that for him,” he joked. “We’re going to take the kids.”

Inside the party, Kat Graham was spotted canoodling with a mystery man near the bar. Null Horan spent most of his time at the bash at the bar, sipping on a cocktail and working his charm on women when he wasn’t hanging out with his friends.

Over at The Peppermint Club, Lady Gaga entered her private after party in a black leather number. The star — who performed with Metallica at the telecast — was accompanied by her new boyfriend Christian Carino. “They were cuddling at the bar and showing off some PDA,” a source tells PEOPLE. Guests at the bash — where Electric Sky Wine, Cîroc and Hennessy were served — included Jared Leto, Kathy Bates, Ashlee Simpson and John Travolta.

At the Warner Music afterparty at Milk Studios, Ciara and husband Russell Wilson arrived together with the singer sporting her pregnancy glow. Once inside, the couple held court at a VIP table where they chatted and snapped selfies with guests, including Jason Derulo. At one point, the couple got up to dance and Ciara wrapped her arms around Wilson’s neck.