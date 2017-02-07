The Ultimate Grammy Playlist for Music’s Biggest Night

The Grammy Awards venue is only so large and the guest list is oh-so-exclusive, but that doesn’t mean you can’t dance and sing along with the stars — at home!

Deejay Michelle Pesce — who is spinning tunes at the Grammy’s official after party — is sharing exclusively with PEOPLE her list of 15 must-have songs if you’re throwing your own Grammy bash.

“My 2017 Grammy Playlist includes songs that you can shake yo’ booty to and others that you’ll feel deep within your soul — and a few that do both!” says Pesce. “From Grammy nominated songs to this year’s performers to old school songs from current nominees to those we have lost this year, we all need some good music right about now!”

Here’s a peek at Pesce’s Grammy playlist:

Chance the Rapper ft. Knox Fortune — “All Night“

“As I see it, another artist who is resurrecting hip hop.”

Anderson P.aak — “Come Down“

“One of my favorite artists from the past few years. Just good, funky music that moves you.”

Daft Punk — “Crescendolls”

“Daft Punk is performing at The Grammys! It’s their first live performance together since the 2014 Grammys. So stoked on this.”

David Bowie — “Backstair”

“RIP to a boundary-breaking, creative genius.”

Sharon Jones & The Dap Kings — “100 Days, 100 Nights”

“When she sings, you feel it in your gut, in your soul. RIP Sharon Jones.”

Alabama Shakes — “Joe”

“I attended an event in L.A. where they were performing. I knew nothing about them and they completely blew me away — a modern-day soul band. They hit deep and it feels so good.”

A Tribe Called Quest — “We the People”

“This legendary and most influential hip hop group will be performing on music’s biggest night minus one-third of their trio! Tribe’s last and final album (released 31 years after they formed) is also nominated this year. Major!”

Beyoncé — “Hold Up“

“An epic album from an epic force. Get it, B.”

George Michael — “I Want Your Sex”

“As if 2016 couldn’t hit us any harder, we lost another legend. His music will continue to connect us for years to come.”

Vanity 6 — “Nasty Girls”

“A protegé of Prince and a force herself. Who didn’t want to be her as a young woman. RIP Vanity 6.”

Prince — “Baby I’m A Star”

“I will be playing so much Prince Grammy night. With our hands in the air, booties shaking and likely tears in our eyes, we will sing along to every word.”

Sia ft. Kendrick Lamar — “The Greatest (Mad Kingz Remix)”

“I don’t want to imagine pop music without the singer, songwriter, cool girl Sia. Keep giving us the good stuff, girl. Congrats on the nominations!”

Metallica — “Enter Sandman”

“Metallica is nominated and performing. I took it back on this one.”

Pesce finishes off the list with two of of 2016’s most crowd-pleasing songs, which really need no explanation at all: “One Dance” by Drake ft. Wizkid & Kyla and “This Is What You Came For” by Calvin Harris featuring Rihanna (and Taylor Swift!).

The 2017 Grammy Awards will air live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.