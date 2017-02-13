Chance the Rapper Wins Best Rap Album Grammy

Chance the Rapper won the Grammy for best rap album on Sunday night, rising above a crowded field that also included Kanye West, Drake, DJ Khaled, Schoolboy Q, and De La Soul.

Chicago’s 23-year-old hip-hop phenomenon continued his rapid ascent, scoring the coveted award over genre titans like West and Drake. The ebullient MC turned heads with his third mixtape — including those at the Recording Academy who, despite their assertion that it had nothing to do with Chance, changed their eligibility rules for this year’s event to allow streaming-only albums to contend for awards.

The artist won best new rapper, beating out other hopefuls such as country breakouts Maren Morris and Kelsea Ballerini, hip-hop/soul fusionist Anderson .Paak, and electronic music powerhouses the Chainsmokers.

Before the show, the rapper nabbed the award for best rap performance thanks to his track “No Problem.”

Just a few short years into Chance’s career, the Chicago MC has already made history. Coloring Book, his excellent, exuberant 2016 LP, became the first streaming-only release to ever crack the Billboard 200 and score a Grammy nod. (This is the first year such an album was made eligible for the Grammys; the Recording Academy announced new rules in June that would open up streaming-only works and recordings from services like Apple Music, Spotify, and Tidal for awards consideration.) Now, he becomes the first independent artist to ever win the award.

