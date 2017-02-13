People

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content
GRAMMYS 2017

Join our viewing party Learn More

Thomas Rhett Reflects on His First Grammy Awards: ‘Up Until Last Year, I Never Won an Award Before’

By @GabyOlya and @JanineRube

Posted on

Thomas Rhett
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Thomas Rhett is coming off his best year ever – and hopes to top it with a Grammy win in 2017.

“There’s a lot of things that happened in 2016 that were firsts for me,” the country crooner, 26, tells PEOPLE. “Up until last year, I never won an award before. It kind of seemed like this song that I had, that I wrote about my wife, kind of seemed to just win at all these shows.”

Rhett picked up his first CMA for his single “Die a Happy Man,” which he wrote about his wife Lauren, last November. And tonight, he is nominated for best country song of the year.

RELATED VIDEO: What Music’s Biggest Stars Wore to Their First Grammy Awards

“To be nominated for a Grammy was literally that moment when I was like, 2016 was the year that I felt my career go from this level to this level,” he says. “I think it was just a combination of things.”

Sponsored Stories

More