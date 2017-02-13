The Weeknd and Daft Punk Perform at the Grammys

In their first live performance since the 2014 Grammys, Daft Punk hit the stage, helmets and all, with the Weeknd at this year’s 59th Annual Grammy Awards.

The pairing made in electro-pop heaven performed a song from the Weeknd’s latest album, Starboy. The French duo also lent their signature sound to the album’s title track.

Neither performer was up for a Grammy at the ceremony as Daft Punk hasn’t released new music since 2013’s Random Access Memories and Starboy was released after the Grammy’s deadline, but the Weeknd has two previous wins his belt, and Daft Punk have scored six over their decades-spanning career.

RELATED VIDEO: What Music’s Biggest Stars Wore to Their First Grammy Awards

Check out PEOPLE’s full 2017 Grammys coverage!

As a tease for the performance, Daft Punk announced earlier this week a pop-up shop in Los Angeles that will feature set pieces, props, wardrobe, and photos for fans to explore up close and personal. The shop will be set up from Feb. 11-19.