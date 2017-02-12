Sturgill Simpson Wins Best Country Album at Grammys

Sturgill Simpson won best country album at the 59th annual Grammy Award for A Sailor’s Guide to Earth. The award was given out before the televised ceremony aired on CBS.

Simpson first broke out in 2014 with his trippy, psych-country Metamodern Sounds in Country Music. Thematically, his attention was equally widespread: The set ruminated on the origins of the universe, the meaning of life, and how to best endure the gloom and doom of the here and now. Last year, with his stunning third LP — his first on a major label and the first he produced on his own — the 37-year-old narrowed his gaze. Guide, which boasts a heady swirl of rock, blues, and rockabilly, is written as a letter of apology to his first child for a life spent on the road.

“Hello my son,” Simpson he croons on the album opener, “welcome to Earth.” Try “welcome to the A-list.”

This year’s ballot also included Loretta Lynn’s Full Circle, Keith Urban’s Ripcord, Brandy Clark’s Big Day in a Small Town, and Maren Morris’ Hero.