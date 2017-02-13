Solange Speaks Out on Beyoncé’s Album of the Year Snub: ‘Be the Gold You Wanna Hold’

Solange is speaking out.

Less than 24 hour after fans and critics slammed the Recording Academy for awarding Adele‘s 25 the album of the year title over her sister Beyoncé‘s Lemonade, the R&B singer took to Twitter seemingly to address the controversy — and the Grammys’ history with race.

“There have only been two black winners in the last 20 years for album of the year,” she tweeted Monday afternoon. “There have been over 200 black artist who have performed.”

Shortly after, she offered her social media followers a call to action, tweeting: “Create your own committees, build your own institutions, give your friends awards, award yourself, and be the gold you wanna hold my g’s.”

there have only been two black winners in the last 20 years for album of the year

there have been over 200 black artist who have performed — solange knowles (@solangeknowles) February 13, 2017

create your own committees, build your own institutions, give your friends awards, award yourself, and be the gold you wanna hold my g's🌹 — solange knowles (@solangeknowles) February 13, 2017

The posts aren’t the first time Solange — who won the best R&B performance Grammy for “Cranes in the Sky” — has appeared to weigh in on her sister’s snub. After the show, she tweeted “wuddup frank,” sharing a link to Grammy boycotter Frank Ocean‘s open letter to the show’s producers saying the annual awards suffer “cultural bias and general nerve damage.”

Solange later deleted all of these posts on Monday evening, but she isn’t the only star to speak out against Adele’s win. The “Hello” singer herself — who won all five of the awards for which she was nominated Sunday night — said Queen Bey deserved the gold.

“I can’t possibly accept this award, and I’m very humbled, and I’m very grateful and gracious, but my artist of my life is Beyoncé, and this album for me, the Lemonade album, was just so monumental,” she said during her acceptance speech. “All us artists here adore you. You are our light! And the way you make me and my friends feel — the way you make my black friends feel — is empowering, and you make them stand up for themselves, and I love you, and I always have and I always will”

After her speech, Adele broke her gramophone in two, reportedly to give half to Beyoncé, before making her way to the press room.

“I was completely rooting for her, I voted for her. I felt like it was her time to win. What the f— does she have to do to win album of the year?” she told reporters backstage. “I felt this album … showed another side to her that we haven’t seen and I felt blessed to be brought into that situation. Obviously the visual is very new and the Grammys are very traditional,” she added backstage. “But I just thought this year would be the year that they would kind of go with the tide. And I am of course very, very grateful having won it. But I felt the need because I love her, because I felt like she was more than worthy.”