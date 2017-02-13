Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Dance and Sing Together at Rihanna’s Private Post-Grammys Bash

Selena Gomez didn’t accompany her new boyfriend The Weeknd to the Grammys, but the couple reunited at Rihanna‘s private after party.

Tucked into a VIP table, “they were partying, dancing and singing along with French Montana and James Harden,” an onlooker tells PEOPLE. The pair were later photographed leaving the party — held at 1 OAK — together in the back of a car.

Before meeting up with Gomez, 24, the singer, 26, celebrated his telecast performance with a crew of guy friends at Republic Records’ after party (sponsored by Fiji Water and Freixenet Cava) at Catch LA, says the source.

Last week, the duo were spotted at Sunset Tower enjoying a romantic dinner. “They walked in holding hands and were very cozy together,” an onlooker told PEOPLE. “They looked very happy together and were escorted to a private back table.”

The entertainers first stepped out publicly together at Giorgio Baldi in early January, where they were photographed kissing and cuddling. They also recently took their romance abroad and traveled to Italy, where they walked hand-in-hand inside the Galleria dell’Accademia museum in Florence and dined at local restaurants.