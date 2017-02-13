Rihanna Brought Her Bedazzled Flask to the Grammys

This article originally appeared on EW.

Rihanna is already famous for being spotted in public with a wine glass in tow, but she changed up her shtick at the Grammys Sunday. Instead, she was spotted with a bedazzled flask at various points during the ceremony. She sipped out of throughout the night and even danced with the flask during A Tribe Called Quest’s performance.

With little mind for the cameras’ positioning, Rihanna and her flask were caught on camera a handful of times, and now we have a wealth of amazing new Rihanna GIFs.

Check out some of the very best, below.