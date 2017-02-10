The Producer of the Year Grammy Nominees Are Literally Responsible for the Biggest Hits of 2016: Check Out the Playlist

While music producers are responsible for the biggest songs that top the Billboard charts, play ad nauseum on the radio and are most streamed, they often fly under the radar for their behind-the-scenes hitmaking prowess.
But each year, the Recording Academy recognizes — and rewards one of — the mainstream maestros with the Producer of the Year (Non-Classical) trophy at the Grammy Awards. Up for this year’s prize: Benny Blanco, Greg Krustin, Max Martin, Nineteen85 and Ricky Reed.
Below are this year’s nominees and the ubiquitous tracks and albums they contributed to in the past year that scored them their nods.
The 59th Grammy Awards air Sunday, Feb. 12 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.
BENNY BLANCO
AGE: 28
2017 NOMINATIONS: 4 — Producer of the Year, Non-Classical; Best R&B Song, “Luv” (Tory Lanez); Album of the Year, Purpose (Justin Bieber); Song of the Year, “Love Yourself” (Justin Bieber)
PREVIOUS WINS: 2 — 2013 Best Urban Contemporary Album, Unapologetic (Rihanna); 2013 Best Pop Vocal Album, Unorthodox Jukebox (Bruno Mars)
PREVIOUS NOMINATIONS: 9
NOMINATED FOR PRODUCING:
- “Cold Water,” Major Lazer feat. Justin Bieber And MØ
- “Friends,” Francis and The Lights feat. Bon Iver
- “Kill EmWith Kindness,” Selena Gomez
- “Love Yourself,” Justin Bieber
- “Luv,” Tory Lanez
- “Wild Love,” Cashmere Cat feat. The Weeknd & Francis and The Lights
GREG KURSTIN
AGE: 47
2017 NOMINATIONS: 4 — Producer of the Year, Non-Classical; Album of the Year, 25 (Adele); Song of the Year, “Hello” (Adele); Record of the Year, “Hello” (Adele)
PREVIOUS WINS: 0
PREVIOUS NOMINATIONS: 6
NOMINATED FOR PRODUCING:
- “Cheap Thrills,” Sia feat. Sean Paul
- “Hello,” Adele
- Love You To Death, Tegan And Sara
- “Million Years Ago,” Adele
- “Something In The Way You Move,” Ellie Goulding
- “Water Under The Bridge,” Adele
MAX MARTIN
AGE: 45
2017 NOMINATIONS: 4 — Producer of the Year, Non-Classical; Album of the Year, 25 (Max Martin); Best Song Written for Visual Media, “Can’t Stop the Feeling!,” (Justin Timberlake); Best Song Written for Visual Media, “Just Like Fire” (Max Martin)
PREVIOUS WINS: 3 — 2015 Producer of the Year, Non-Classical; 2016 Best Pop Vocal Album, 1989 (Taylor Swift); 2016 Album of the Year, 1989 (Taylor Swift)
PREVIOUS NOMINATIONS: 17
NOMINATED FOR PRODUCING:
- “Can’t Stop The Feeling!,” Justin Timberlake
- “Dangerous Woman,” Ariana Grande
- “Into You,” Ariana Grande
- “Just Like Fire,” Pink
- “Rise,” Katy Perry
- “Send My Love (To Your New Lover),” Adele
- ” Side To Side,” Ariana Grande feat. Nicki Minaj
NINETEEN85
AGE: 31
2017 NOMINATIONS: 2 — Producer of the Year, Non-Classical; Album of the Year, Views (Drake)
PREVIOUS WINS: 0
PREVIOUS NOMINATIONS: 0
NOMINATED FOR PRODUCING:
- “For Free,” DJ Khaled feat. Drake
- “Hotline Bling,” Drake
- “Not Nice,” PARTYNEXTDOOR
- “One Dance,” Drake feat. Wiz Kid & Kyla
- “Rising Water,” James Vincent McMorrow
- Sept. 5th, dvsn
- “Too Good,” Drake feat. Rihanna
- We Move, James Vincent McMorrow
RICKY REED
2017 NOMINATIONS: 1 — Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
PREVIOUS WINS: 0
PREVIOUS NOMINATIONS: 0
NOMINATED FOR PRODUCING:
- “Better,” Meghan Trainor feat. Yo Gotti
- “Cruel World,” Phantogram
- “Girls Talk Boys,” 5 Seconds Of Summer
- “HandClap,” Fitz And The Tantrums
- “Me Too,” Meghan Trainor
- “No,” Meghan Trainor
- “Sober,” DJ Snake feat. JRY
- “You Don’t Get Me High Anymore,” Phantogram