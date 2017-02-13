Producer Ryan Tedder Says Adele Is More ‘Ridiculous’ in the Studio Than Beyoncé

Adele may have managed to nab the album of the year award over Beyoncé at the Grammy Awards on Sunday, but when it comes to who is more fun to work with in the studio, the women are neck-and-neck.

“It’s a tie,” producer Ryan Tedder told PEOPLE on the red carpet ahead of the award show.

Tedder has worked with both Beyoncé and Adele throughout their respective careers, and the producer said the two women have their own unique personalities when they enter the studio to record.

“I would say Adele is more ridiculous,” he said. “She has a very dry, wicked sense of humor and this crazy laugh.”

But while Tedder said Beyoncé tends to be more “mellow” while working, she’s also known to crack a few jokes.

“Beyoncé walks around the studio as mellow and chill as can be,” he said. “[She] has a ridiculous sense of humor.”

He said one of the best parts about working with the music icons is how down to earth they are.

“Neither of them are stuck up, neither of them are pretentious,” he said. “They are wonderful human beings.”

And while Adele and Beyoncé went head-to-head for the best album of the year award, there’s nothing but love between the two singers.

When Adele took the stage to accept the award for 25, she shocked nearly everyone when she openly admitted that she thought Beyoncé deserved the win for her critically acclaimed album, Lemonade.

“I’m very humbled and I’m very grateful and gracious, but my artist of my life is Beyoncé and this album to me, the Lemonade album, was just so monumental,” she said, acknowledging the expectant singer, who was mere steps away from her.

“It was so monumental and so well thought-out and so beautiful and soul-baring,” Adele continued. “We all got to see another side to you that you don’t always let us see and we appreciate that. All us artists here adore you. You are our light!”