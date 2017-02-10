Who’s Performing at the 2017 Grammys?

This article originally appeared on EW.com.

The actual awarding of the Grammys is great, of course, but let’s be honest: The performances are the real reason to tune in. The Recording Academy never fails to attract big names for the ceremony’s lineup, and this year’s James Corden-hosted show will be no exception. Here’s the full list of who’s scheduled to take the Grammy stage this weekend.

Beyoncé led the pack of nominated artists this year, with nine for her sweet Lemonade, and we wouldn’t be surprised if Mrs. Carter tops the list of memorable Grammy performances as well, especially following her spectacular showing at last summer’s VMAs. Also adding interest to Queen Bey’s Grammy moment? The recent announcement that she’s pregnant with twins, of course.

Adele, whose 25 is up for five awards on Sunday night (and will face off with Lemonade in the Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Record of the Year categories), will show off her soulful pipes at the ceremony as well. Hopefully there won’t be any technical difficulties this time.

Rihanna and Drake tied for the second-most nominations, with eight, but ranking after them in the tally is Chance the Rapper, who scored seven nods, including Best New Artist and Best Rap Album, for Coloring Book. Corden told EW that he hopes the rapper wins big on Sunday night, and that “I just love every facet of his performances” — one of which Grammy viewers will see in the telecast.

The Weeknd’s Starboy isn’t nominated for any Grammys, as it was released too late in 2016 to make the eligibility deadline, but he’ll perform at the ceremony with Daft Punk. The French duo, featured on two Starboy tracks, hasn’t performed live at all since the 2014 Grammys show. Bruno Mars, whose 24K Magic was also released too late in 2016 to be eligible for nomination but who did snag a nod for his contribution to the production on Adele’s 25, will also take the Staples Center stage on Sunday night.

Following her successful Super Bowl halftime show, Lady Gaga will be back on your TV again this weekend when she dives onto the Grammy stage, this time in a duet with Metallica. Speaking of former Super Bowl headliners: The pop princess who gifted the world with Left Shark, Katy Perry, will sing on Sunday as well — just two days after the release of her new single, “Chained to the Rhythm.”

Continuing the list of collaborations are former Best New Artist winner Alicia Keys and current Best New Artist nominee Maren Morris, who will join forces for a Grammy duet. In a country pairing, “The Fighter” collaborators Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood, both of whom are nominated this year, will perform together as well.

Morris and Chance the Rapper won’t be the only nominees for Best New Artist to perform Sunday night: their competitors in the category Kelsea Ballerini and Anderson .Paak will also both take the stage; the latter will perform with A Tribe Called Quest.

The Grammys will also make a point of remembering the beloved stars we lost in 2016; John Legend and Cynthia Erivo will be on hand to honor them with the In Memoriam sequence. In another collaborative tribute, Little Big Town, Demi Lovato, Andra Day, and Tori Kelly will be feeling that Sunday night fever when they join forces to pay homage to the Bee Gees. The Recording Academy has also announced that Prince and George Michael will each be acknowledged with a standalone tribute performance.

Rounding out the star-studded lineup? Song of the Year nominee Lukas Graham, for “7 Years;” Album of the Year nominee Sturgill Simpson, for A Sailor’s Guide to Earth; Grammy winner Gary Clark, Jr., who also performed the B.B. King tribute at last year’s show; and nominee William Bell.