Patton Oswalt Reflects on His ‘Bittersweet’ Grammy Win for Best Comedy Album Following Wife’s Death

Patton Oswalt scored his first Grammy win at the at the 2017 Grammy Awards, but he did so with a heavy heart.

The comedian won for his Netflix stand-up special, Talking for Clapping, and in his thank you speech he referenced the passing of his wife, Michelle McNamara, who died last April due to a lethal combination of drugs and an unknown condition.

“This has not been a fun year for me and a lot of people,” Oswalt, 48, said in his acceptance speech, which was streamed live during the Grammys pre-show. “But I’m going to try to be as goofy and obnoxious as I possibly can.”

“It was bitterly ironic being nominated, it’s bittersweet winning. I hope to be able to move beyond the bitterness. All of you, thank you all so much. Thank you,” Oswalt concluded.

Good Lord I just won a #Grammy. pic.twitter.com/mzPJvA6i2b — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) February 12, 2017

In the hours after the release of his Netflix special, news broke that Oswalt’s wife of 11 years had passed away suddenly in her sleep.

Oswalt’s publicist confirmed to PEOPLE that McNamara’s passing “was a complete shock to her family and friends, who loved her dearly.”

Earlier this month, Los Angeles coroner Lt. David Smith confirmed to the Associated Press that Michelle’s cause of death remains listed as pending.

In addition to Oswalt, whom she wed in 2005, McNamara is survived by their 7-year-old daughter, Alice.

Oswalt was previously nominated three times in the best comedy album category.

The Grammys will air live from Los Angeles’ Staples Center on Sunday evening beginning at 8 p.m. on CBS. See the full list of nominees here.