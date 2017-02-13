Watch Mýa Pick Her Grammy Awards Outfit!

Will 2017 be the year of the pantsuit?

The PEOPLE/Entertainment Weekly Network tagged along as Mýa picked out the perfect outfit for the Grammy Awards, and after trying on two dresses, the singer went with a “sexy” pantsuit.

“The Grammys are around Valentine’s Day this year, I love the color red,” Mýa says as she tries on the pantsuit. “This is more boss, but it’s still sexy. I like it. It’s very feminine. Definitely a contender. Love the vibrant color.”

“This conveys the bossy flavor, the swag, but it’s still sexy.”

RELATED VIDEO: What Music’s Biggest Stars Wore to Their First Grammy Awards

The Grammys will air live from Los Angeles’ Staples Center beginning at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Expect performances from Adele, Katy Perry, Bruno Mars, John Legend, Metallica, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Chance the Rapper, Little Big Town, Sturgill Simpson, William Bell, Gary Clark Jr. and a pregnant Beyoncé.

To watch the full PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly Grammy Red Carpet special, tune in to the People/Entertainment Weekly Network (PEN). Go to PEOPLE.com/PEN, or download the app for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xumo, Chromecast, Xfinity, iOS and Android devices.

Several exciting collaborations will also take place: A Tribe Called Quest with Anderson Paak and Dave Grohl; Alicia Keys with Maren Morris; Lady Gaga with Metallica; and the Weeknd with “Starboy” conspirators Daft Punk.

See the full list of nominees here.