People

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content
GRAMMYS 2017

Join our viewing party Learn More

Watch Mýa Pick Her Grammy Awards Outfit!

By @julietmazz

Posted on

Will 2017 be the year of the pantsuit?

The PEOPLE/Entertainment Weekly Network tagged along as Mýa picked out the perfect outfit for the Grammy Awards, and after trying on two dresses, the singer went with a “sexy” pantsuit.

“The Grammys are around Valentine’s Day this year, I love the color red,” Mýa says as she tries on the pantsuit. “This is more boss, but it’s still sexy. I like it. It’s very feminine. Definitely a contender. Love the vibrant color.”

“This conveys the bossy flavor, the swag, but it’s still sexy.”

RELATED VIDEO: What Music’s Biggest Stars Wore to Their First Grammy Awards

The Grammys will air live from Los Angeles’ Staples Center beginning at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Expect performances from Adele, Katy Perry, Bruno Mars, John Legend, Metallica, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Chance the Rapper, Little Big Town, Sturgill Simpson, William Bell, Gary Clark Jr. and a pregnant Beyoncé.

To watch the full PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly Grammy Red Carpet special, tune in to the People/Entertainment Weekly Network (PEN). Go to PEOPLE.com/PEN, or download the app for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xumo, Chromecast, Xfinity, iOS and Android devices.

Several exciting collaborations will also take place: A Tribe Called Quest with Anderson Paak and Dave Grohl; Alicia Keys with Maren Morris; Lady Gaga with Metallica; and the Weeknd with “Starboy” conspirators Daft Punk.

See the full list of nominees here.