Lars Ulrich of Metallica Reveals James Hetfield Was ‘Livid’ After Technical Problems Plagued Grammys Performance

Although technical issues marred Lady Gaga’s duet with Metallica at Sunday’s Grammy Awards, the musicians soldiered on through their rendition of “Moth into Flame.” However, lead singer James Hetfeld was not happy about his microphone malfunctioning.

Drummer Lars Ulrich appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden to discuss what he previously called a “clusterf—” performance.

Hetfeld showed his frustration by knocking down the non-working mic in the middle of the song and throwing his guitar offstage at the end, but things got even more heated backstage.

“I haven’t seen him like that in 20 years,” Ulrich said of Hetfield. “I mean he was livid. I mean, he’s aged really well and he’s a pretty chill guy, but the first five or 10 minutes in that dressing room was not a lot of fun.”

Despite the hiccup, Ulrich explained that the show must go on and in the end, the performance wasn’t so bad.

“We fought through it, and, you know, with the fire and Gaga in my lap for a minute at one point, it was just ‘Keep going, keep going, keep going,'” he said. “So we just fought through it, and a lot of people said it at least made for great television.”

Gonna listen to Metallica all day and party with my friends and then play with them at the Grammy's. 🤘#MetalliGa 📸: Kevin Winter A post shared by xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) on Feb 11, 2017 at 10:14pm PST

Corden’s other guests, Andrew Rannells and Katherine Heigl, discussed dealing with their own technical disasters. The drummer also shared that there have been plenty of times where a performance didn’t go as planned.

“In 35 years, we’ve had a few mishaps,” Ulrich shared, recalling one time in London when his platform didn’t properly rise. “I spent 15 minutes playing two or three songs under the stage.”