How Lea Michele Gets Her Body and Voice in ‘Great Shape’ for the Grammys Red Carpet

Lea Michele may not be performing tonight at the 2017 Grammy Awards but she makes sure to stay in performance-ready shape.

The Scream Queens actress dished on just how she maintains her singing stamina so she can perfect her signature vocal belting that many fans and Glee viewers have come to love and admire.

“I was in full athlete mode for the past couple of weeks, getting my voice right and warming up every single day,” Michele, 30, said during PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly‘s Grammy pre-show on Facebook Live. The singer had been prepping for a series of concerts in Los Angeles. “I did that when I was on Broadway and I haven’t in a while so it’s important to get back on track and really get my voice in great shape.”

As for the one thing she does to get red carpet ready, the star, who donned Roberto Cavalli, revealed that it’s all about good beauty rest.

“I really try to get a lot of sleep, I don’t really change my workouts and stuff like that in order to look good on a carpet. I try to keep that consistent in my everyday life despite these events,” Michele shared.

Adding, “I’ll try to sleep a lot before, always eating is very important too and eating the right foods to give you the energy to get through the day.”

All her hard work is no doubt in preparation for the release of her sophomore album, Places.

“The album will be out in the next couple of months, the single coming out in the next couple of weeks. I’m really excited about this record, I’ve been working on it for three years now,” Michele said.

And expect to hear some inspiration from her music idols such as Celine Dion, Barbra Streisand and Adele. “I really took some time to think about what I wanted the sound to sound like. My first [album] was more on the pop side and I wanted to go back and really sit and listen to the music I grew up listening to—the women I’ve been inspired by,” she explained.