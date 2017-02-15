Laverne Cox Says Meeting Idol Beyoncé at the Grammys Was ‘a Little Bit of a Blur’

Laverne Cox’s run-in with Beyoncé at the 2017 Grammy Awards was flawless.

The Doubt star stopped by the PEOPLE Now studio to share memories from her special moment with Queen Bey—which was “a little bit of a blur”—during music’s biggest night.

“Many times I imagined meeting Beyoncé and every time I imagined it I was in tears and I was like ‘Oh my god, I cannot like freak out and cry.’ But it’s amazing when you meet the queen and calm covers you,” she says.

“I walked over and I was strangely calm and she was sitting there and everyone was surrounding her—because she’s Beyoncé and she’s the queen. And then she saw me and her face lit up, and she was like, ‘Help me up!’—she’s pregnant so she needed some help up. I was like ‘I’ll help you up,’ and she got up and gave me a big hug.”

The love was mutual.

“I was like ‘I love you,’ and she’s like ‘I know you do…I love you, too.’ And she’s like ‘Your Lip Sync Battle was amazing,’—she had seen I did Destiny’s Child,” says Cox.

Cox channeled her inner Beyoncé during an Oct. 2016 episode of Lip Sync Battle alongside Orange Is the New Black costar Samira Wiley—and you bet the former Destiny’s Child singer did not miss it.

“She sent me flowers,” Cox gushes. “I was on set for Doubt. We had just finished the morning shoot…so I was in the makeup trailer changing to redo makeup and one of the PAs brought a big bouquet of flowers and was like ‘Someone sent you flowers.’ I was like ‘Oh my god, who sent me flowers? Can you put them in my trailer and bring me the card?’ So I open the card and it’s something about, ‘You slayed Lip Sync Battle – Beyoncé.’ I was screaming—I’m literally screaming in the trailer.”

Meeting the icon was a great distraction for Cox on Grammy night, as she had a minor mishap when she forgot to introduce Metallica by name during their hard rocking duet with Lady Gaga—something she’s endlessly apologized for since minutes after she realized it happened.

I am so sorry to #Metallica and all their fans. I am told I didn't say their names during the intro. Love you Metallica. You Rock. #Grammys — Laverne Cox (@Lavernecox) February 13, 2017

“I love Metallica and I apologized to Metallica,” she tells PEOPLE. “I love them. When I was younger I like played the Black Album on repeat. I was in the moment and I was trying to build to the intro, and I just ran by on the teleprompter—I ran by their names—and I didn’t realize it until after actually because I would have corrected it in the moment.”

“I felt horrible—I still feel horrible about it—and I’m sorry,” she continues. “It was a mistake.”