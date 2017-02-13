People

GRAMMYS 2017

Lady Gaga and Lea Michele Totally Fangirled Over Celinè Dion at the Grammys

There are a “Million Reasons” anyone might fangirl over Celiné Dion, right Lady Gaga?

Mother Monster, 30, was spotted approaching Dion, 48, to say a little hello and gave a peace sign to her during a red carpet interview at Sunday’s 2017 Grammy Awards.

And she wasn’t the only celebrity to totally freak out in Dion’s presence. “Just met @celinedion I’m DEAD it’s going to be a good day,” Lea Michele tweeted later in the evening.

The Scream Queens actress later explained the star-struck moment to Entertainment Tonight‘s Cameron Mathison. “OK, so she was getting out of a car just now, and I was literally just alone standing outside of the hotel and I was like, ‘I’m not gonna fangirl out,'” she recalled.

“Because I get it … it’s a big day today. So, I just stood there and she looked at me and she goes, ‘You look beautiful.’ And then of course I was like, ‘I’m the biggest fan,’ and we shook hands. She’s amazing, so I just take it as a sign from God that it’s gonna be a good day,” Michele concluded.

On Sunday, Dion, who looked gorgeous in a green Zuhair Murad gown, admitted that it’s been a difficult year since her husband René Angélil died just over one year ago.

“There’s days when I feel that it’s been three years, and there’s days that I feel it’s not happening,” Dion said. “He’s always with me, and I know that he’s very proud that we’re back in the industry. It’s hard for me not to sing. It’s been a while; it’s exciting to be here.”