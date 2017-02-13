Hello from the Backstage! Lady Gaga Posts Grammys Selfie with Adele: ‘Killing It Tonight Like Girls Do’

“Hey, Girl”!

Lady Gaga gave fans a look at the celebration going on backstage at the Grammys, where she snapped a selfie with Adele.

“This one,” she captioned her shot alongside princess and heart emojis. “Killin it tonight like girls do.”

The A-list photo op came after Gaga, 30, took the stage for an electrifying (albeit technical difficulty-plagued) performance with Metallica and Adele, 28, took home the song of the year trophy for her ubiquitous hit “Hello.”

Earlier in the evening, Adele sang a slowed-down version of George Michael’s classic “Fast Love” in a tribute to the late icon. A few moments into her memorial set, the British star — up for five awards at this year’s show — stopped singing, swore and restarted.

“First of all, I really do apologize for swearing,” she explained during her Song of the Year speech. “George Michael, I love him. He means a lot to me, so I’m really sorry if I offended anyone anywhere.”

The Grammys selfie wasn’t the first time the pop divas have fan-girled over one another. After Gaga headlined the Super Bowl halftime show last weekend, Adele took to social media to give the “Million Reasons” singer kudos.

Lady you SMASHED it! Totally nailed it 👌🏻 pic.twitter.com/ONE1HRg5us — Adele (@Adele) February 6, 2017

“Lady you SMASHED it!” the album of the year winner posted online. “Totally nailed it.”